Geography class: How green is your electric vehicle?
This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.
Specification:
IB DP Geography — Unit 2: Global climate — vulnerability and resilience
Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:
How green is your electric vehicle?
Making an EV produces how much more CO2 than making a ‘combustion model’ according to a Chinese study?
Where is lithium predominantly mined?
What is the carbon footprint of lithium extraction?
If you charge your EV in a country using coal power it is equivalent to burning two-thirds of a tank of gasoline. So what is the solution to making EVs part of the low carbon solution that lots of people seek?
Richard Allaway, International School of Geneva/geographyalltheway.com
