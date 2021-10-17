This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

IB DP Geography — Unit 2: Global climate — vulnerability and resilience

How green is your electric vehicle?

Making an EV produces how much more CO2 than making a ‘combustion model’ according to a Chinese study?

Where is lithium predominantly mined?

What is the carbon footprint of lithium extraction?

If you charge your EV in a country using coal power it is equivalent to burning two-thirds of a tank of gasoline. So what is the solution to making EVs part of the low carbon solution that lots of people seek?

Richard Allaway, International School of Geneva/geographyalltheway.com