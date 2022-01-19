Episode 69
Conservative MP defects to Labour in further blow to Boris Johnson
Bank of America profit surges as loan growth inches higher
ByteDance disbands investment team amid China’s Big Tech clampdown
Sony shares fall 13% on Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard deal
EU should ban energy-intensive mode of crypto mining, regulator says
