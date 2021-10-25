The South Korean ‘wave’ has gone global
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest FT News Briefing news every morning.
Poland balks at EU sanction threats, Russian mercenaries in the Central African Republic
Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com
https://www.ft.com/content/08263cf5-1d37-4296-a43f-4bf006e5a03a
Poland’s prime minister has accused the EU of making demands with a “gun to our head,” Russian mercenaries are wreaking havoc in the Central African Republic. Plus, the FT’s Ed White discusses the global popularity of South Korea’s entertainment industry, and why China’s recent crackdowns might threaten its success.
Poland’s prime minister accuses EU of making demands with ‘gun to our head’
https://www.ft.com/content/ac57409d-20c9-4d65-9a5d-6661277cd9af
Russian mercenaries leave trail of destruction in the Central African Republic
https://www.ft.com/content/020de965-429e-4fb9-9eed-f7e4370514b3
South Korean companies face own ‘Squid Game’ in Xi Jinping’s China
https://www.ft.com/content/c0d19bf4-4e5b-4f61-8905-d1abc9d2664c
The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Gavin Kallmann and Michael Bruning. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
Transcripts are not currently available for all podcasts, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published