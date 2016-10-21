Portugal awaits crucial credit rating decision

Portugal faces a credit rating decision on Friday that will have a critical impact on government financing as the heavily-indebted former bailout country struggles to lift economic growth.

A move by DBRS, a Canadian rating agency, to downgrade Portugal’s only investment-grade rating would exclude Lisbon from the European Central Bank’s government bond-buying programme, cutting off a vital source of state financing.

The country’s minority Socialist government is confident that DBRS, which is due to announce its decision after European markets close on Friday, will uphold Portugal’s BBB (low) rating with a “stable” outlook, despite concerns over low growth and high debt.

Escaping a downgrade would help build confidence in the 11-month-old “anti-austerity” government, which depends on support from the hard left, and allay investor fears that Portugal could be at risk of needing a second bailout.

Lisbon has drawn comfort from remarks by Mario Draghi, the ECB president, who told a press conference on Thursday that Portugal had achieved “remarkable progress”, He said the government was aware of the country’s “vulnerabilities” and the “ambitious reforms” it needed to make.

Analysts interpreted Mr Draghi’s comments as a hint that Portugal could still be included in the ECB’s quantitative easing programme, even if DBRS decided on a downgrade. Although at least one BBB- rating is usually required for bonds to qualify, exceptions have been made if governments are on track with reforms.

However, Portugal would not qualify for this exceptional support because it is not currently in a European Commission programme — a criterion set by the ECB for access to its programmes without the required credit rating.

Bond markets also appear to have discounted the possibility of a downgrade with yields on Portugal’s benchmark 10-year government bonds this week falling to their lowest level in six weeks. Yields, which move inversely to prices, were at 3.23 per cent on Friday morning, slightly up from 3.16 per cent on Thursday.

Bond yields began falling less than two weeks ago after Mário Centeno, Portugal’s finance minister, discounted the likelihood of a DBRS downgrade. “Our expectation is that they will not change the outlook or the grading that we have,” he said after a meeting with the agency.

Some analysts see a possibility of DBRS lowering Portugal’s rating outlook from “stable” to “negative”. This could lead to expectations of a downgrade at the agency’s next rating review in six months, exerting downward pressure on bond yields.

DBRS ratings have also tended to reflect a positive view of the commitment among European countries to holding the EU together, an assessment that could be revised in light of Britain’s recent decision to leave to leave the bloc.

Portugal last week unveiled a draft budget for 2017 that seeks to cut the budget deficit from a forecast 2.4 per cent of gross domestic product in 2016 to 1.6 per cent next year, in line with EU deficit rules.

But some analysts remain sceptical over what they see as overly ambitious forecasts for economic growth and investment. In a note to investors, Citi said these “over-optimistic projections” could lead to “new requests for additional fiscal austerity measures from Brussels”.

The IMF also warned in September that Portugal “remains uniquely vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment”.

Fitch, Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s have all rated Portugal at below investment grade since 2011, when, to avert a sovereign debt crisis, the country negotiated a €78bn rescue package with the EU and the International Monetary Fund.

DBRS, however, has rated Portuguese government bonds above junk status since 2010, safeguarding the country’s access to the ECB’s bond-buying programme.

In its previous rating review in April, the Canadian agency said Portugal had made progress in reducing its fiscal deficit and was enjoying an “ongoing economic recovery” with a “favourable public debt structure”.

Earlier this month, however, Fergus McCormick, chief economist at DBRS, said Portugal was stuck in a “viscous circle” of high debt and low growth with “large structural problems”.

“We are not panicking,” he said. “We have a stable trend, but I do worry about the medium term for Portugal.”

Additional reporting by Claire Jones in Frankfurt