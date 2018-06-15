Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help!

© Jesco Denzel/Bundesregierung /dp

Merkel moment German chancellor Angela Merkel speaks with US president Donald Trump in the presence of French president Emmanuel Macron, Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe and US national security Adviser John Bolton at a meeting on the sidelines of the G7 summit in La Malbaie, Canada

© Dan Kitwood/Getty

Grenfell anniversary People hold tributes to Grenfell as they walk to the Wall of Truth to mark the one year anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire in London

© Simon Dawson/Reuters

Turbaned trooper Coldstream Guards, including Guardsman Charanpreet Singh Lall, a Sikh from Leicester who is the first soldier to wear a turban during the trooping the colour parade in central London, Britain

© Joel Goodman/LNP

Far-right protest Supporters of English Defence League founder Tommy Robinson clash with police in London’s Trafalgar Square during a demonstration after Robinson was convicted of contempt of court

© Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty

Pork pies for Banks Leave.EU backer Arron Banks eats a pork pie handed to him by an anti-Brexit demonstrator as he arrives to give evidence to a select committee inquiry into fake news at Portcullis House in London

© Jon Nazca/Reuters

Survivor A migrant, part of a group intercepted aboard two dinghies off the coast in the Mediterranean Sea, stands at the port of Málaga after being rescued

© Stephane De Sakutin/AFP/Getty

Face-off Competitors at the French Beard Championship in Paris

© Mike Blake/Reuters

Phone check Attendees look at their phones as they queue to check out new gaming software at E3, the world’s largest video game industry convention, in Los Angeles, California

© Colin Andrew/AP

Relay collision Southern California’s Kendall Ellis, centre left, and Florida’s Taylor Sharpe collide on the anchor lap of the women’s 1,600 relay on the final day of the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregan

© Doug Peters/PA

Learning with the young London mayor Sadiq Khan takes part in a classroom activity to make electronic circuits with students from the Edith Neville Primary School at the launch of London Tech Week 2018, at the Francis Crick Institute

© Eitan Abramovich/AFP/Getty

Abortion bill Activists celebrate outside Argentina’s lower house of Congress in Buenos Aires shortly after lawmakers approved a bill to legalise abortion during first 14 weeks of pregnancy. The bill will now go before the Senate

© Kevin Lim/The Straits Times/EPA

Singapore summit Mike Pompeo, US secretary of state, and Kim Yo Jong, the North Korean leader’s sister, exchange documents after they were signed by Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump during their historic summit in Singapore. See more photos here

© Vladimir Zivojinovic/AFP/Getty

Messi hair Hairdresser Mario Hvala creates a ‘hair tattoo’ of Argentine football player Lionel Messi into the head of a football fan in Novi Sad, Serbia

© Mary Altaffer/AP

Bend it like Beckham Russian envoy Vassily Nebenzia kicks a football while waiting for other UN Security Council members to arrive so they could have a group photo wearing the jerseys of their countries’ football teams

© Firdia Lisnawati/AP

End of Ramadan A Muslim boy plays with bubbles after attending Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Bali, Indonesia