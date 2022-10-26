US Republicans are picking a fight with some major financial institutions over ESG, or environmental, social and governance investing. That means considering things such as climate risks, labour issues and board diversity when choosing investment funds. The FT’s corporate governance reporter Patrick Temple-West explains why Republicans are upset and what this backlash might mean for the future of ESG.

Clips from Fox News, CNBC

For further reading:

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

