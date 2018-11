Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

As Mexicans await the inauguration of their new president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, at the weekend, rattled investors are watching to see which direction the leftwing maverick takes the country. Gideon Rachman looks at the choices facing Mexico's new leader with Jude Webber, the FT's Mexico correspondent and Katie Martin, the FT's capital markets editor.