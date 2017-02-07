Limburg voters embrace Wilders in challenge to EU’s liberal ideals

Jan has known Congolese-born Kofi for more than 30 years. But walking through Venlo, a town in the southern Dutch province of Limburg, the retired lorry driver shows no qualms about telling his friend why he will vote for the anti-immigration, anti-EU candidate Geert Wilders in March’s general election.

“It’s totally weird when someone says the names on street signs have to be removed because of slavery years ago,” Jan says, referring to suggestions from some Dutch MPs to rebadge roads dedicated to figures from the country’s colonial past. “It’s totally nuts.”

Kofi listens politely, before saying of Mr Wilders: “I won’t vote for someone like that.” Jan replies: “We’ve been good friends since 1984, but my thoughts are a bit different to his.”

Hard against the German border and a few kilometres from Maastricht — where one of the treaties that have drawn Europe’s nations into ever closer union was sealed — Venlo feels like a crossroads of the EU. But in one of the contradictions of the increasingly fractious Dutch relationship with Europe, Limburg is a stronghold for Mr Wilders’ far-right Party for Freedom — one of the populist parties whose rise is a potent challenge to long-held European liberal ideals.

The PVV currently polls about 16 per cent of the vote nationally, but in Limburg that rises to 28 per cent — the highest of any Dutch region.

Venlo’s voters are being courted as Europe prepares for a trio of elections that could prove whether those populist parties can convert their support into ballot box success. If they can, it could leave the union radically altered.

The Netherlands goes to the polls on March 15, a few weeks ahead of the French vote to choose President François Hollande’s successor and before Angela Merkel seeks a fourth term as German chancellor in September. Dutch voters, who rebelled against a European “constitution” in 2005 and last year rejected closer EU ties with Ukraine — have in the past proved a good gauge of European sentiment.

The PVV is still unlikely to end up in power, and on the face of it the party’s popularity in Limburg — a staunchly Catholic region of a largely protestant country — is paradoxical. Its strongly anti-Islam message is popular in a region that is among the least diverse in the Netherlands.

Geert Wilders’ anti-immigrant and anti-EU message has resonated with some voters in the Netherlands © AFP

A party that wants to scrap the euro and restore border checks is backed by people living a few kilometres from Germany and Belgium. Worries over high unemployment — by Dutch standards — have taken hold in a region where joblessness is among the lowest in the country.

One reason could be the strong anti-establishment streak — something it shares with the PVV — of a region that only joined the Netherlands in 1867. Lilianne Ploumen, the Limburg-born Dutch trade minister, says: “There’s a distance between us and The Hague. We felt the establishment there didn’t do anything for us.”

There is also an element of home-town advantage. Mr Wilders was born in Venlo and speaks with the region’s distinctive — and often mocked — accent.

Once among the richest parts of the Netherlands, Limburg’s economy collapsed in the 1960s and 1970s after the closure of its coal mines.

“This was a complete economic monoculture and that was gone. And it was never replaced,” says Frans Timmermans, the EU commissioner who hails from the region and whose grandfathers were miners.

The recent economic upturn, with major investment from the likes of carmaker BMW and Dutch nutrition group DSM, has not replaced this sense of loss.

For decades, Limburg was run by the Catholic People’s party, which received nearly 80 per cent of votes in the 1950s. Following its demise in 1980, the electorate swung left and right. Over the past decade, many have shifted to the PVV.

After registering 27 per cent of the vote in 2010 elections, support for the PVV fell to 17 per cent in 2012 after Mr Wilders reneged on a pledge to support a centre-right government.

Its popularity is recovering but the PVV is only the second-largest party in Limburg behind the centre-right Christian Democratic Alliance, and is not in the five-party ruling coalition. A similar settlement is likely nationally: most mainstream Dutch parties have ruled out a partnership with Mr Wilders.

Ger Koopmans, of Christian Democratic Appeal in the regional government, insists voters treat Mr Wilders’ wilder pronouncements with a pinch of salt. People will support him and his party without really believing their country will throw up borders or leave the euro, he says, half-jokingly putting this down to their religious traditions. “We’re Catholic: saying and doing are two different things. Protestant people are people of their words. So when they say something, they think they have to do that.”

What is clear is how Mr Wilders’ pledge to reassert “Dutch values” has been aped by mainstream Dutch politicians — albeit in more temperate language. Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte has tacked towards Mr Wilders’ language on integration, stating baldly that immigrants in the Netherlands should “act normal, or leave”. On the opposite side of the political spectrum, Labour leader Lodewijk Asscher has called for more rigorous integration and a defence of Dutch identity.

In Venlo, Jan the former lorry driver is adamant. “This is my country: we have our own identity,” he says, dragging up a comment made by the Argentine wife of King Willem-Alexander on what it means to be Dutch. “The first thing she said was Dutch people do not have their own identity,” he complains. “I do, I do.”