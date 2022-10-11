The world of aesthetics is becoming ever more nuanced, delicate and imperceptible. Tweakments – popularised in the early 2010s as a middle ground between surgical intervention and a thorough facial – are now so subtle it can be nigh-on impossible to tell whether someone has paid a visit to Harley Street.

Before, the desired effect was noticeable change, perfection and permanence: poreless, smooth, expensive skin; groomed brows and Bambi-like lashes. Now the focus is on what’s referred to on social media as the “clean” look – scrupulously moisturised skin, fluffy brows, a healthy glow and wide-awake eyes. Here are the treatments that the world’s most well-heeled (and radiant) swear by…

The lighter facelift

Morpheus 8 is a unique kind of skin-tightening treatment that uses microneedling combined with radio frequency to achieve a face-lifting effect. “It delivers energy deep into the skin in short bursts using microneedles, tightening and lifting the deeper layers through collagen stimulation,” explains aesthetic doctor Dr David Jack. Morpheus 8 is one of few treatments on the market that can penetrate deeply (from 1mm to 4mm) into the skin without risking pigmentation or loss of facial volume. It also works on the body – for acne and pregnancy scars. Each session requires a 60-minute prep, where the face is numbed using an analgesic gel, but the treatment itself takes 20 minutes. It’s uncomfortable, but the only downtime is a few hours of redness. £1,250 per session for full face and neck (two to three sessions usually required) at Dr David Jack Clinic; also available for £950 at Dr Barbara Sturm

The injectable moisturiser

A kind of cousin to filler, Nucleofill is a type of biostimulator that hydrates and plumps the skin. Instead of adding volume, this injectable moisturising and brightening agent gives deep renewal to the delicate eye area. “It’s the perfect fit for someone who wants improvement in skin texture and tone. To help depuff, hydrate and improve the appearance of dark circles in the eye area, there’s nothing else like it,” says oculoplastic surgeon Dr Maryam Zamani. Eyes look brighter, sparklier and perkier. Downtime is up to 72 hours to allow any bruising to subside. £850 per syringe (two to three treatments, two weeks apart, regularly) at The Clinic by Dr Maryam Zamani

The modern brow

Lamination, a kind of perm for the brows, has eclipsed microblading as the treatment à la mode. The hairs are relaxed with a solution that renders them more malleable, before they’re brushed up and set into place, giving that fluffy, boyish look without the pomade. “Lamination is such a natural and youthful-looking way of accentuating the brows,” says Sophia, a technician with a months-long waiting list who uses the moniker Sophia Brows. “It adds fullness and a groomed finish,” she says. With results lasting up to six weeks, there’s zero downtime or pain. From £135 at Sophia Brows; £80 at Shavata Brows

The next-gen laser

Debbie Thomas’s bespoke cocktail of lasers is a closely guarded secret, with each patient receiving a unique blend tailored to their skin.

My clients want to look good, not different

The DNA Laser Facial gives the brightening benefits of a peel without the actual peeling, and can help boost collagen production, diffuse pigmentation and give the skin a more even glow. “My clients want to look good, not different,” says Thomas. “We’re starting to see more patients in the clinic who tried more aggressive treatments but are coming back to our way of thinking, because they realise they compromised their skin health and clarity for immediate gratification.” Most people will require at least three sessions, three to six weeks apart, and top-up sessions every three months. Downtime is minimal, with little to none experienced by most. From £455 per 55-minute treatment at D Thomas Clinic

The scarring solution

A multifactorial treatment that uses both ultrafine needles and radiofrequency, Potenza offers all of the rejuvenating benefits of microneedling with an extra firming and smoothing boost. “Using the two together encourages collagen and elastin production, which revitalises the skin,” explains Dr Yannis Alexandrides. “It’s a treatment that can be performed on all skin types and tones, both face and body.” Especially good for banishing acne or surgical scarring, it’s a little higher on the wince factor, but numbing cream is applied. Downtime is around three days, but Dr Alexandrides says the results are worth it: “It’s become one of my favourite non-invasive treatments to do.” £2,300 for a course of five sessions at 111 Harley St