Adele Jones

This year we are joining forces with our Seasonal Appeal partner, the Zoological Society of London, to offer an exciting mix of auction prizes. Whether you want to get up close to the animals, or to our writers, there’s something here for everyone . . .

Our first incredible lot, donated by Emirates, is return business class flights for two people to Dubai, with two nights’ stay in Al Maha Resort and a further two nights in Fairmont Ajman. Plus a Mangrove Kayak Nature Tour for two with Quest For Adventure.

ZSL is offering the chance to prepare food for the animals with celebrity chef Vivek Singh; go behind the scenes in the Tiger Territory at London Zoo with Kate Humble; a “zoo-nique” Rhino and Elephant experience at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo; ZSL Patronage for a year (including a private tour of ZSL London Zoo), or a lifetime ZSL Zoo Adult Membership.

The Financial Times has a feast of experiences on offer: you could have lunch in London with Martin Wolf at Madison, or with Claer Barrett at Dishoom. You could join Gillian Tett for lunch in New York. For art lovers we have an illustration by the FT’s Ingram Pinn, and a beautiful giraffe photograph taken specially for the Seasonal Appeal by Dan Burn-Forti. Looking for your must-reads of 2020? We have that covered too with a bundle of books by our very own writers.

Whether you want to treat yourself or are looking for a unique gift, visit www.ebay.co.uk/str/zsl.

The auction is now open and closes on Sunday December 8

An Emirates plane with its United for Wildlife livery - part of a global campaign against poaching and trafficking animals
Fly to Dubai with Emirates, relax in luxury accommodation and appreciate the UAE's wildlife © Company

See Dubai’s amazing wildlife
Enjoy return business class flights for two people to the UAE with Emirates, relax in luxury accommodation for four nights and take a kayak nature tour

Prepare food for the animals with Vivek Singh
Meet the celebrity chef and ZSL London Zoo’s animal residents too

Go behind the scenes in the Tiger Territory at London Zoo with Kate Humble
Accompany the TV wildlife presenter to visit the zoo’s tigers

Enjoy a Rhino and Elephant experience
This “zoo-nique” opportunity for four adults, with lunch at River Cottage, is offered by ZSL Whipsnade Zoo

Celebrity chef Vivek Singh (left) and TV wildlife presenter Kate Humble
Join chef Vivek Singh (left) to feed the animals or go behind the scenes to visit tigers with Kate Humble

ZSL Patronage for a year
Enjoy a range of benefits including unlimited visits to ZSL London and Whipsnade Zoos for you and your family, plus a private tour of ZSL London Zoo

A lifetime ZSL Zoo Adult Membership
With this membership, you’ll be able to visit ZSL London and Whipsnade Zoos as often as you wish

Lunch in London with Martin Wolf
Join the FT’s chief economics commentator for lunch at Madison restaurant near St Paul’s cathedral

Lunch in London with Claer Barrett
The FT’s personal finance editor will be your well-informed companion at Dishoom

Lunch in New York with Gillian Tett
Join the FT columnist to talk about the economy and next year’s presidential election

An illustration by Ingram Pinn, and a photo of a giraffe by Dan Burn-Forti
Take home an illustration by Ingram Pinn, or a photo of a giraffe by Dan Burn-Forti

Illustration by Ingram Pinn
Take home “America First”, an original drawing by the FT’s award-winning cartoonist and illustrator

Giraffe photograph by Dan Burn-Forti
A wonderful portrait of one of the world’s most charismatic animals, photographed for the FT at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo

A bundle of books by FT writers
Get ahead of the crowd with new works by our expert journalists

How you can help

Please help us support ZSL’s urgent work by making a donation to the FT’s Seasonal Appeal. Click here to donate now.

If you are a UK resident and you donate before December 31, the amount you give will be matched by the UK government — up to £2m. This fund-matching will be used to help communities in Nepal and Kenya build sustainable livelihoods, escape poverty and protect their wildlife.

Find all our FT Seasonal Appeal stories at ft.com/appeal

Read more about our Seasonal Appeal partner ZSL: ft.com/zsl-facts

Donate: Zoological Society of London

About this series

Donate

Across the world, wild animals are under threat as never before. We’re facing the extinction of some of our most unique species through the destruction of their habitats and by organised poaching. This illegal wildlife trade — worth up to £23bn a year — also threatens and marginalises the people living alongside endangered animals. The Zoological Society of London, a science-based international conservation charity, combats poaching in more than 50 countries, and empowers communities to stop wild animals going extinct.

Please help us support this urgent work. (Before December 31, donations from UK residents will also be doubled by a UK government fund-matching scheme.)

