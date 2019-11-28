Thank you for your help!

This year we are joining forces with our Seasonal Appeal partner, the Zoological Society of London, to offer an exciting mix of auction prizes. Whether you want to get up close to the animals, or to our writers, there’s something here for everyone . . .

Our first incredible lot, donated by Emirates, is return business class flights for two people to Dubai, with two nights’ stay in Al Maha Resort and a further two nights in Fairmont Ajman. Plus a Mangrove Kayak Nature Tour for two with Quest For Adventure.

ZSL is offering the chance to prepare food for the animals with celebrity chef Vivek Singh; go behind the scenes in the Tiger Territory at London Zoo with Kate Humble; a “zoo-nique” Rhino and Elephant experience at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo; ZSL Patronage for a year (including a private tour of ZSL London Zoo), or a lifetime ZSL Zoo Adult Membership.

The Financial Times has a feast of experiences on offer: you could have lunch in London with Martin Wolf at Madison, or with Claer Barrett at Dishoom. You could join Gillian Tett for lunch in New York. For art lovers we have an illustration by the FT’s Ingram Pinn, and a beautiful giraffe photograph taken specially for the Seasonal Appeal by Dan Burn-Forti. Looking for your must-reads of 2020? We have that covered too with a bundle of books by our very own writers.

Whether you want to treat yourself or are looking for a unique gift, visit www.ebay.co.uk/str/zsl.

The auction is now open and closes on Sunday December 8

Fly to Dubai with Emirates, relax in luxury accommodation and appreciate the UAE's wildlife © Company

• See Dubai’s amazing wildlife

Enjoy return business class flights for two people to the UAE with Emirates, relax in luxury accommodation for four nights and take a kayak nature tour

• Prepare food for the animals with Vivek Singh

Meet the celebrity chef and ZSL London Zoo’s animal residents too

• Go behind the scenes in the Tiger Territory at London Zoo with Kate Humble

Accompany the TV wildlife presenter to visit the zoo’s tigers

• Enjoy a Rhino and Elephant experience

This “zoo-nique” opportunity for four adults, with lunch at River Cottage, is offered by ZSL Whipsnade Zoo

Join chef Vivek Singh (left) to feed the animals or go behind the scenes to visit tigers with Kate Humble

• ZSL Patronage for a year

Enjoy a range of benefits including unlimited visits to ZSL London and Whipsnade Zoos for you and your family, plus a private tour of ZSL London Zoo

• A lifetime ZSL Zoo Adult Membership

With this membership, you’ll be able to visit ZSL London and Whipsnade Zoos as often as you wish

• Lunch in London with Martin Wolf

Join the FT’s chief economics commentator for lunch at Madison restaurant near St Paul’s cathedral

• Lunch in London with Claer Barrett

The FT’s personal finance editor will be your well-informed companion at Dishoom

• Lunch in New York with Gillian Tett

Join the FT columnist to talk about the economy and next year’s presidential election

Take home an illustration by Ingram Pinn, or a photo of a giraffe by Dan Burn-Forti

• Illustration by Ingram Pinn

Take home “America First”, an original drawing by the FT’s award-winning cartoonist and illustrator

• Giraffe photograph by Dan Burn-Forti

A wonderful portrait of one of the world’s most charismatic animals, photographed for the FT at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo

• A bundle of books by FT writers

Get ahead of the crowd with new works by our expert journalists

How you can help

Please help us support ZSL’s urgent work by making a donation to the FT’s Seasonal Appeal. Click here to donate now.

If you are a UK resident and you donate before December 31, the amount you give will be matched by the UK government — up to £2m. This fund-matching will be used to help communities in Nepal and Kenya build sustainable livelihoods, escape poverty and protect their wildlife.

Find all our FT Seasonal Appeal stories at ft.com/appeal

Read more about our Seasonal Appeal partner ZSL: ft.com/zsl-facts