This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

  • Assessment of a country as a market and production location

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Apple hires workers in India as it looks to open first flagship stores

Knowledge and research questions:

  • Explain one difficulty Apple might encounter when opening physical retail stores in India

  • How will Apple benefit from assembling phones in India?

  • Explain one likely operational effect of a potential partnership with Tata

  • Research which other smartphones manufacturers produce handsets in India. Find out their market share

  • Research the growth in GDP per capita in India over the last 20 years

  • How might a competitor such as Samsung react to Apple’s market entrance?

Exam style questions:

  • Assess the importance of disposable income levels for a business such as Apple when choosing an international market

  • Assess the importance of a skilled labour force for a business such as Apple when choosing a production location

Peter McGinn, Harton Academy

