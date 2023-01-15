This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Assessment of a country as a market and production location

Apple hires workers in India as it looks to open first flagship stores

Knowledge and research questions:

Explain one difficulty Apple might encounter when opening physical retail stores in India

How will Apple benefit from assembling phones in India?

Explain one likely operational effect of a potential partnership with Tata

Research which other smartphones manufacturers produce handsets in India. Find out their market share

Research the growth in GDP per capita in India over the last 20 years

How might a competitor such as Samsung react to Apple’s market entrance?

Exam style questions:

Assess the importance of disposable income levels for a business such as Apple when choosing an international market

Assess the importance of a skilled labour force for a business such as Apple when choosing a production location

Peter McGinn, Harton Academy