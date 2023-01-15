Business class: Apple hires workers in India as it looks to open first flagship stores
Specification:
Assessment of a country as a market and production location
Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:
Apple hires workers in India as it looks to open first flagship stores
Knowledge and research questions:
Explain one difficulty Apple might encounter when opening physical retail stores in India
How will Apple benefit from assembling phones in India?
Explain one likely operational effect of a potential partnership with Tata
Research which other smartphones manufacturers produce handsets in India. Find out their market share
Research the growth in GDP per capita in India over the last 20 years
How might a competitor such as Samsung react to Apple’s market entrance?
Exam style questions:
Assess the importance of disposable income levels for a business such as Apple when choosing an international market
Assess the importance of a skilled labour force for a business such as Apple when choosing a production location
Peter McGinn, Harton Academy
