UK financial watchdog wins London Whale identity case

The UK’s financial watchdog snatched an important victory in a landmark case brought by the boss of JPMorgan Chase’s “London Whale” trader that will have repercussions for other bankers caught up in regulatory probes.

The Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday in favour of the Financial Conduct Authority in the final stage of a long-running legal battle brought by Achilles Macris, who argued that the FCA had improperly identified him when it fined JPMorgan £138m in 2013 over $6.2bn in losses run up by the credit derivatives team that he managed.

The Supreme Court overturned earlier decisions by the Court of Appeal and Upper Tribunal that ruled that the FCA had identified Mr Macris when it labelled him “CIO London management” in its public notice accompanying the bank’s fine.

The decision spares the FCA from completely overhauling its method of conducting investigations and publishing its findings. It was also a test case for traders embroiled in other investigations by the FCA, such as the manipulation of Libor and foreign exchange, and who have brought similar challenges.

The decision “will be a relief for the FCA,” said Chris Dyke, a lawyer at Corker Binning. The legal battle “exposed the tension between the FCA’s desire to quickly settle regulatory investigations into financial institutions and its public criticism of the employees of those companies necessitated by those settlements.”

FCA notices against companies are meant to keep confidential the identities of individuals so as not to prejudice any action against them personally. If the watchdog does identify them in any way, it is meant to give them a chance to put across their side of the story and give them access to evidence it relies on. This is known as third-party rights.

But even though individuals are described using monikers such as Trader A or Manager B, the media can often identify them through piecing together parallel investigation reports from other countries or information already in the public domain.

“In this court’s view, a third person is not identified unless [the FCA’s notice] contains enough information to identify him, either a name or a synonym like a job title,” Lord Sumption said when handing down the judgment. “But he is not identified in a notice simply because information is available in the public domain. ‘CIO London’ is not sufficiently precise”.

A ruling against the FCA would have meant lengthier investigations, the regulator previously warned. Contentious cases can already take 62 months, according to FCA data.‎

The FCA said in a statement: “The FCA is pleased there is now a final ruling on the issue and is considering the impact of the Supreme Court’s judgment on the other third party references currently before the Tribunal.”

Athens-based Mr Macris, who at the time of the losses was chief investment officer of the synthetic credit portfolio team at JPMorgan, managed Bruno Iksil, dubbed the “Whale” for his outsize derivatives position.

“I am naturally disappointed with the decision,” said Mr Macris in a statement on Wednesday through his lawyers at Clifford Chance. “The FCA has won its case on a technical interpretation of the law. Although the Supreme Court has ruled that I was not identified, the reality is that the FCA’s final notice to JPMorgan made findings about my conduct which the FCA had to retract. That is wrong and unfair. It should be no excuse for the FCA to say that it doesn’t matter because I was not identified within the meaning of the act.”

In addition to the notice against the bank, the FCA banned and fined Mr Macris £800,000 last year for failing to report concerns about the losses to the regulator. The FCA said that Mr Macris did not act dishonestly.

Its case against Mr Iksil fared less well, however, and the FCA had to drop all action after an internal panel found that the enforcement team had not sufficiently made out its case against him.