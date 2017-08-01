Daily briefing: GOP defy Trump, Venezuela opposition targeted and Italy’s populists

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

Republicans in Congress are demonstrating an increasing willingness to defy Donald Trump, in a sign of the uphill battle the US president faces as he remakes his chaos-ridden White House and tries to get a stalled legislative agenda back on track. Despite Mr Trump’s weekend warning that Senate Republicans would look like “total quitters” if they abandoned their efforts to dismantle healthcare reforms passed under his predecessor, Barack Obama, Senate leaders on Tuesday instead turned their attention to the backlog of Trump nominees for senior administration roles.

Meanwhile, a lawsuit accuses Mr Trump of endorsing a widely-debunked Fox News report that pushed a conspiracy theory related to the death of a Democratic Party staffer. (FT)

In the news

Venezuela opposition targeted

Opposition leaders Leopoldo López and Antonio Ledezma were taken from their homes, where they were serving house arrest, family members said on Tuesday, adding that President Nicolás Maduro was responsible for their fate. Both leaders in recent days had called on Venezuelans to join protests against Mr Maduro over the creation of an all-powerful legislative body called the constituent assembly, which was elected on Sunday. Here’s how the US, which has issued sanctions against Venezuela, could hit the country’s oil industry with sanctions as well. (FT)

1MDB given five days to pay $603m

An Abu Dhabi sovereign fund has given scandal-hit Malaysian fund 1MDB five days to make a missed $603m payment, complicating the fraught unwinding of the two fund’s complicated relationship. 1MDB failed to make the payment to the oil-rich emirate’s state-owned International Petroleum Investment Company, which fell due on July 31. In a statement, the Malaysian fund said it would make the payment later this month. (FT)

Pfizer hits pause on deals amid tax uncertainty

The biggest US drugmaker is reining in its dealmaking pending greater clarity on whether the Trump administration can deliver on its pledge to overhaul the US tax code. (FT)

P&G v Peltz

Procter & Gamble has fired a fresh shot in its campaign to fend off activist investor Trian Fund Management. The company on Monday told shareholders that Trian’s Nelson Peltz, who is seeking a seat on P&G’s board, has a “fundamental misunderstanding” of the company and is basing opinions on “outdated information” and unreliable sources. (FT)

Trump dictated son’s statement on Russian lawyer meeting

Donald Trump is said to have personally dictated the statement used by his son Donald Trump Jr to explain his meeting with a Russian lawyer in June 2016. Some observers have questioned whether the actions may have opened the elder Mr Trump up to further scrutiny from the special counsel investigating his campaign’s ties to Russia and feed speculation of a cover up. (WaPo, BI)

Brexit blow for banks Britain’s departure from the EU will push up costs for banks by as much as 4 per cent and their capital requirements will rise by up to 30 per cent, according to consultants Oliver Wyman. The consultancy estimates wholesale banks, which serve corporate and institutional clients, would need to find $30bn-$50bn extra capital to support new European operations. HSBC on Monday became the first lender to put a price tag on Brexit, saying the immediate disruption would cost it $200m-$300m. Conservative MP Nicky Morgan has asked the Bank of England provide details on the City’s readiness for a hard Brexit. There was some good news however — Deutsche Bank on Tuesday confirmed its commitment to the City by signing a lease for a new London HQ despite plans to move some staff after Brexit (FT, Guardian)

‘What do we offer that’s unique? I don’t know’

Donald Trump has tasked his thirtysomething son-in-law Jared Kushner with a slew of high-profile issues — from criminal justice reform to the opioid crisis — but among the most noteworthy is bringing peace to the Middle East. Audio of a talk he gave to White House interns leaked, and reveals Mr Kushner’s thinking on a fraught issue. (Wired)

Smoking gun?

British American Tobacco, the second-largest listed cigarette company, is under formal investigation by the UK’s Serious Fraud Office over claims that it bribed officials in east Africa to undermine anti-smoking laws. (FT)

Spoiler alert

HBO has confirmed it has fallen victim to a cyber attack after hackers claimed to have stolen material including plot points from an upcoming episode of its hit series Game of Thrones. The hackers claimed to have released unaired episodes of the shows Ballers and Room 104. (FT, Entertainment Weekly)

The day ahead

Temer criminal vote

Brazil President Michel Temer is set for a vote in congress over whether he should face a criminal trial for allegedly discussing bribes with a businessman. A full session of congress is set to debate the matter, in which Mr Temer was secretly taped in March talking to Joesley Batista, former chairman of JBS, the world’s largest meatpacker, allegedly about bribing politicians and officials. (FT)

Keep up with the important business, economic and political stories in the coming days with the FT’s Week Ahead.

What we’re reading

Migration opens the door to Italy’s populists

Rome feels it has been abandoned by Europe over the migrant crisis just as a local backlash is boosting the opposition. (FT)

Money laundering and China’s biggest bank

The story of Gao Ping, who worked as a cook in Spain when he arrived from China, built a lucrative import business and led police to an alleged money laundering scheme involving Chinese criminal networks and the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China. (Reuters)

In China, Apple blinked

Farhad Manjoo on why Apple’s silence in China — and its decision to capitulate to Beijing’s demand to pull several VPN apps that allowed citizens to bypass Chinese government censorship — sets a dangerous precedent. (NYT)

A queen of sorts

In 2012, one of the world’s greatest poker players, Phil Ivey, pulled off an elaborate baccarat scheme that won him over $20m and landed him in court. But the real story, detailed in this excellent podcast, is that of the scheme’s mastermind, “Kelly” Cheung Yin Sun, a rich Chinese woman who crafted the entire plot to get revenge on the casinos. (ESPN)

Treat Uber like a stock exchange

Robin Harding on why we need to recognise that the ride-hailing app is a marketplace where buyers meet sellers to trade. (FT)

The eclipse that revealed the universe

Nearly a century ago, British astronomers photographed a solar eclipse and proved that light bends around the sun, affirming Einstein’s theory of general relativity in the process. (NYT)

How not to promote a start-up

Start-ups live or die by publicity. Favourable press coverage can draw in new users, but there’s a danger of start-ups chasing media buzz and losing their way amid the hype. (FT)

Could Duterte’s moves hasten a regional ‘Pax Sinica’?

In his second State of the Nation Address on July 24, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte warned western countries, including the US and the European Union, against criticising his war on drugs, which has led to the deaths of thousands of mostly poor Filipinos since he took office in July 2016. In contrast, there were plenty of warm words for China, writes Richard Heydarian. (NAR)



Video of the day

Contagious investor confidence

Low volatility encourages risk taking, as does rising prices. The FT's capital markets editor Dan McCrum says confidence is contagious and most of the world seems to have it. (FT)