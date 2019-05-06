Syria’s worst violence in more than a year is undermining a fragile truce brokered by Russia and Turkey, as Damascus and Moscow step up a bombing campaign against the country’s last opposition-held bastion.

Syrian and Russian jets intensified air raids on Idlib last week, barrel bombing areas deep inside a “de-escalation zone” established as part of a ceasefire deal for the province hammered out last year by Moscow and Ankara, key foreign players in Syria.

The truce was already looking hollow following repeated outbreaks of violence since it was struck in September, but it has averted a ground assault on Idlib by the Syrian army, which threatened to cause mass casualties.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a London-based monitor, said at least 39 civilians had been killed in bombardments since the end of April.

Mustafa Haj Youssef, head of the White Helmets, a western-backed civilian rescue force in Idlib, said the latest violence had displaced more than 100,000 people in the rural Hama region in the past few days. “Air strikes have been following them wherever they go,” he said.

A senior commander in the Turkey-backed National Liberation Front, an armed opposition group in the north-west, said: “This is the most violent offensive since the Sochi [truce] deal was brokered.”

Russia and Turkey, together with Iran, are the most powerful outside forces in Syria’s eight-year civil war. Moscow and Tehran back the regime of President Bashar al-Assad, while Ankara supports anti-Assad rebels.

Despite being on opposing sides, Russia and Turkey found common cause in seeking to avert a major Syrian regime offensive on Idlib — and succeeded in slowing a conflict that has killed 500,000 people.

Under the truce, struck in Sochi, Russia, Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan pledged to push extremists back from a buffer zone around Idlib’s borders while Russia’s president Vladimir Putin promised to rein in Mr Assad.

But Turkey has struggled to tame the Islamists, especially Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a group that evolved out of an al-Qaeda affiliate.

Russia and the Syrian regime say their latest air strikes are in response to attacks by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham on regime-held areas close to Idlib and a Russian military base.

Since February, aerial bombardments have killed more than 200 non-combatants and forced 140,000 people to flee Idlib since February, the UN says.

The province of Idlib is crammed with 2.5m civilians, many from former rebel-held areas.

Turkish, Russian and Iranian officials met for talks on Syria in Astana last week and Mr Putin and Mr Erdogan spoke by phone on Tuesday.

Aydin Selcen, a former Turkish diplomat, noted that during that call the Russian air force bombarded Idlib and a Russian “frigate paid an unexpected port call” to Istanbul. “So much for Russian diplomatic finesse,” he said.

Damascus is seeking to regain territory in west Idlib, which contains a strategically valuable highway. But the presence of Turkish troops manning observation posts around the territory is deterring any ground offensive.

Bilal Bayoush, a civilian activist in the town of Kafranbel, said the latest aerial bombardment was so intense “I cannot even think of leaving the house”. Speaking by phone, Mr Bayoush could barely be heard over the strikes.

The World Health Organization on Friday condemned attacks on three hospitals in northern Hama and Idlib.