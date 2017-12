Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Was Theresa May’s de facto deputy right to resign? And who will replace him? Plus. a review of the political year for the Conservatives, Labour, Brexit and the British economy. With George Parker, Robert Shrimsley. Chris Giles and Gemma Tetlow of the Financial Times, plus political strategist John McTernan. Presented by Sebastian Payne. Produced by Madison Darbyshire.

