Spain's lurch to the right
The government of Socialist leader Pedro Sánchez looks set to lose Sunday's elections to the centre-right People's party. But the PP may be unable to form a government without the participation of the hard-right party Vox. Henry Mance, standing in for Gideon Rachman, discusses what this will mean for Spain with the Madrid-based political scientist Pablo Simón. Clips: Deutsche Welle; El País
Franco’s ghost fails to scare Spain away from the hard right
‘Spain first’: Vox party on brink of sharing power
The ex-Eta terrorist bringing down Pedro Sánchez in Spain
Why Spain’s election threatens the EU’s climate agenda
Presented by Henry Mance. Produced by Fiona Symon. Sound design is by Breen Turner.
