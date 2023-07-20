The government of Socialist leader Pedro Sánchez looks set to lose Sunday's elections to the centre-right People's party. But the PP may be unable to form a government without the participation of the hard-right party Vox. Henry Mance, standing in for Gideon Rachman, discusses what this will mean for Spain with the Madrid-based political scientist Pablo Simón. Clips: Deutsche Welle; El País

More on this topic:

Franco’s ghost fails to scare Spain away from the hard right

‘Spain first’: Vox party on brink of sharing power

The ex-Eta terrorist bringing down Pedro Sánchez in Spain

Why Spain’s election threatens the EU’s climate agenda

Subscribe to The Rachman Review wherever you get your podcasts - please listen, rate and subscribe.

Presented by Henry Mance. Produced by Fiona Symon. Sound design is by Breen Turner.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com