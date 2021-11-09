They are the ultimate mood-setters: lights down, bath filled, candles set aglow – the glorious scent of floral and woody notes filling the room, set to the mesmerising dance of flame. Scented candles are the ultimate home accessory: small, decorative and useful, they are the essential appendage to a curated vignette or shelfscape. The latest wellness trend is for “fragrance zoning” or “scent-scaping”, a response to the blurring of lines between home and work where one lights different scents at different moments of the day, within different rooms or for different activities, to maintain a balance between work and relaxation. “Fragrance has the innate ability to enhance our mood as it travels to the limbic system where feelings, emotions and memory are processed,” says Jo Kellett, essential oil expert at Tisserand Aromatherapy. “When used within your home, scent can help separate work from play, day from night and ultimately boost your overall wellbeing.” She suggests honing in on scents such as peppermint, lemon and cardamom in the morning; using a pick-me-up of rosemary, grapefruit and orange leaf during the mid-afternoon slump; and turning to lavender, jasmine and sandalwood to send you off to sleep at night.

The designer centrepiece

Lee Broom On Reflection candle, £180, refill £80

Designer Lee Broom’s creations play with the glint of light in glass and polished metal. He has produced two designs, On Reflection (pictured) and Self Portrait. Each consists of handcrafted cubist-style crystal holders that can be refilled with replaceable recyclable vessels containing biodegradable soy candles. On Reflection has a gold receptacle emitting uplifting notes of wood, citrus, iris and lavender, vanilla, moss and black musk, with mandarin, lime and thyme. Self Portrait features a gunmetal vessel and a candle with a muskier, floral aroma, with top notes of lily-of-the-valley, bergamot, pear and violet on a base of amber. £180, refill £80

The aesthete’s alternative

Buly 1803 Sacre scented candle, £138, buly1803.com and Selfridges

Ramdane Touhami and Victoire de Taillac of Buly 1803 pour an impeccable sense of style into its candles. The jar is honed from carved marble and topped by a glass cloche that lifts to reveal a natural wax candle made up of rice, soy and copra, with a pure cotton wick designed for steady combustion. The Sacre version (pictured) is fashioned in grey-and-white or black marble, and fills the room with the fragrance of pine, frankincense and cedar. £138, buly1803.com and Selfridges

The object urn

Moro Dabron Herbarium candle, £135

A new candle in a terracotta vessel will join Moro Dabron’s collection of signature twin-handled candles, which can be repurposed as a vase after use. Herbarium is fresh and herbaceous; reminiscent of an old walled garden with notes of rosemary, cypress and woods. £135 for 330g

The all-the-trimmings candle

Loro Piana scented candles, from £325

Drawing on its textiles heritage Loro Piana has created three colourful, textural pieces, using wax melded with the yarns from production trimmings or dyeing tests. Mounted on an oak base, Zibeline features notes of spice and cedarwood, and wax blended with cashmere trimmings. Jacquard uses the same fabric, alternated with bands of coloured wax and fragrant accents of lotus flowers; while Bouclé, which is wrapped in cotton yarn, has a fresh, light bouquet. From £325

The fashionista’s go-to

Gucci Murano-glass candles, £245

Gucci has topped Italian Murano-glass vessels with metal lids and filled them with coloured wax infused with three exotic fragrances: Freesia (pink), Esotericum (green, pictured) and Inventum (blue). The Esotericum boasts notes of jasmine, bitter orange and leather; Inventum wafts accents of pink rose and Taif Damask rose; and Freesia is a blend of violet leaf and resinous galbanum notes. £245

The kitsch collectable

Vilshenko winter scented candle, £120 from Liberty

Olga Vilshenko, of eponymous fashion label Vilshenko, draws on the folk art of her Russian heritage, launching candles this November that are shaped like Matryoshka dolls. She has created four designs (Winter Scented, pictured), each with a scent exploring the four seasons. “This experience evokes so many vivid memories,” she says. “From the excitement of the first flowers of spring to the long, hot summer days playing in the fields. Autumn’s harvests celebrate the land before the anticipation of winter and magical Christmas festivities.” £120, from Liberty

The cigar-lover’s choice

Evermore Smoke candle, from £35

HTSI contributing editor Nick Foulkes joined forces with Jemma Freeman, MD of cigar distributor Hunters & Frankau, Tom Chamberlin, editor-in-chief of The Rake, and candle-maker Evermore’s Sarah Bell to create Smoke. A fusion of Birch tar, cardamom and cedar paired with geranium and bay over a base of patchouli and vetiver, it conjures the scent of “the burning embers of cigars” and comes in recycled black-glass jars with FSC-certified boxes. From £35 for 145g

The Scandi-cool candle

Skandinavisk Skog candle, £35 for 200g

Set in jewel-like vessels with Swedish rapeseed wax and a pure cotton wick, topped with oak lids, these Skandinavisk candles can be displayed as a trio in different sizes. The bestselling Skog – Swedish/Norwegian for forest – conjures the essence of the woodland: pine needles and fir cones, birch sap and woodland lily-of-the-valley. £35 for 200g