● Morgan Stanley restarted coverage of Ocado and Marks and Spencer with “equal weight” ratings, having advised M&S on the companies’ now-complete formation of a UK grocery delivery partnership.

While investors had underestimated the scale of change under way at M&S, the operational risks taken on via the Ocado venture would do little to lift scepticism around its turnround potential, Morgan Stanley said.

“We think the logic of partnering with Ocado is compelling, but only on the assumption that M&S needs to compete in the online food channel, and we remain unconvinced by that. We believe that the switch from Waitrose to M&S supply next year carries significant risk, and do not forecast the joint venture hitting its contractually embedded growth targets . . . Whilst it has been clear all along that any M&S turnaround would take several years, we had anticipated investors being well remunerated for their patience. The recent 40 per cent dividend cut, however, undermines that thesis and also raises questions as to whether the board anticipates cash flows weakening significantly.” Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a 230p target on M&S. “There is a chance that some ‘green shoots’ begin to emerge in 2020, but we think investor scepticism on M&S is such that the shoots will need to develop almost into fully grown trees before the market will be prepared to price them in,” it said.

For Ocado, Morgan Stanley’s £13.20 price target included 100p for the M&S joint venture. The broker also highlighted that if, as expected, the partnership does not reach growth targets, Ocado would be allowed to make its technology available to other UK food retailers.

● Jefferies downgraded Daimler and Renault to “underperform”, from “hold” and “buy” respectively as part of a review of EU emissions regulations due to come into force next year.

“EU CO2 compliance feels a bit like Brexit these days,” said Jefferies. “After the initial lull and belief that, surely, there is a solution, reason will prevail and decision makers have a plan, deadlines approach and anxiety mounts.”

A worst-case scenario where CO2 emissions remained at 2018 levels would cost the industry €32bn in fines for 2021 alone, or 9 per cent of estimated revenue from EU new car sales and more than twice the estimated earnings, said Jefferies. To make sales compliant by next year, automakers needed to change their production mix dramatically by no later than the third quarter and investors would likely be left in the dark about progress they had made, Jefferies said. It also forecast that consumer prices would need to increase by between 8 and 10 per cent in 2020 to cover the extra costs.

“Should compliance not be achieved, we think CO2 regulation contains all the ingredients of a policy crisis, pitting industry against regulators and states,” Jefferies said.

Yet consensus forecasts still assume a 6 per cent improvement in trading performance for the automakers next year, “which seems overly optimistic given Europe’s CO2 challenges and the state of other global markets”, said the broker. Its own 2020 “recession scenario” for the industry led Jefferies to cut earnings estimates by as much as 25 per cent below market expectations.

Daimler’s balance sheet “is not fit to face a downturn” and the company might need fresh capital, Jefferies said. Structurally lower profitability and cash conversion than peers were compounded by excess dividend payments, justifying a share price target of €40, it said.

On Renault, Jefferies worried that the group’s budget Dacia brand was accounting for a quarter of EU volumes. “Since the brand apparently generates above-group-average margins from price-sensitive private buyers, making Dacia compliant through electrification or other CO2 compliant content could disproportionately hurt profitability,” said the broker, which set a €1.4 target price.

● Barclays downgraded Cobham from “overweight” to “equal-weight” with a 165p target price. Its cut followed Jamie Pike, Cobham’s chairman, saying that the aerospace engineer was “actively looking for other offers” to trump a 165p all-cash takeover bid from Advent International.

BAE Systems could match Advent’s takeover price and deliver an acceptable return but was unlikely to be interested, given it sold US electronics assets to Cobham during the 2000s, Barclays said. It also concluded that a Meggitt purchase of Cobham would dilute earnings per share in the first year as well as requiring net debt to rise to 2.2 times earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation, which would be unattractive compared with peers. A counterbid from a private equity fund looked more plausible, it said.

● In brief: AB InBev raised to “hold” at Jefferies; ASTM cut to “hold” at Kepler Cheuvreux; Aperam cut to “hold” at Kepler Cheuvreux; ArcelorMittal cut to “hold” at Kepler Cheuvreux; Basilea raised to “buy” at Kepler Cheuvreux; Bureau Veritas cut to “equal-weight” at Morgan Stanley; Carrefour cut to “underperform” at Bernstein; Centrica cut to “reduce” at Kepler Cheuvreux; Deutsche Boerse rated new “hold” at Kepler Cheuvreux; DiaSorin cut to “reduce” at Kepler Cheuvreux; Endesa raised to “buy” at Citigroup; Ferrexpo cut to “neutral” at Citigroup; Fuchs Petrolub cut to “hold” at HSBC; Gerresheimer raised to “buy” at HSBC; IAG raised to “hold” at HSBC; Iberdrola raised to “buy” at Goldman Sachs; Intertek cut to “underweight” at Morgan Stanley; Kloeckner raised to “buy” at Kepler Cheuvreux; Metro Bank raised to “neutral” at Citigroup; Outokumpu cut to “reduce” at Kepler Cheuvreux; Puma raised to “neutral” at Credit Suisse; Renault cut to “underperform” at Jefferies; SSAB cut to “hold” at Kepler Cheuvreux; Safilo raised to “buy” at Kepler Cheuvreux; Shearwater rated new “buy” at Berenberg; Unite rated new “overweight” at Barclays.

