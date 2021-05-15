Prêt-à-Portea, The Berkeley

“Couture cakes” by executive pastry chef Mourad Khiat at Prêt-à-Portea at The Berkeley

The five-star London landmark reopens for indoor dining on 17 May with its much-loved Prêt-à-Portea – a stylish affair (from £60 per person) with selections of “couture cakes” by executive pastry chef Mourad Khiat. This summer’s SS21 catwalk-inspired creations include Donatella Versace’s ocean-themed cocktail dress reimagined as a coconut dacquoise with mango confit topped with a sugar starfish. Tod’s neon tote bag is transformed into a citrus Victoria sponge; Valentino’s vivid green printed gown as a pistachio bavarois with Amarena cherry; while editor Anna Wintour has been immortalised as an iced vanilla biscuit complete with trademark sunglasses. the-berkeley.co.uk

Perrier-Jouët Terrace at Scott’s

The Perrier-Jouët Terrace at Scott’s serves seasonal seafood, meat and game under a canopy of golden blossom

A vision in golden blossom, the Mayfair outpost’s alfresco terrace – created in collaboration with Perrier-Jouët Champagne – serves seasonal seafood, meat and game under a cascade of petals. Select a la carte offerings such as lobster thermidor (£26/£52), paired with a selection of Perrier-Jouët’s cuvées. The menu includes Scott’s plateau de fruits de mer: sashimi, caviar, lobster, oysters, salmon tartare and prawns, perfectly paired with a glass of Perrier-Jouët Belle Epoque 2012 (£250). scotts-restaurant.com

Sea Containers x Laurent-Perrier summer terrace

An oyster platter at Sea Containers © Lucy Richards

Enjoy a slice of the English countryside overlooking the River Thames at Sea Containers, sipping Laurent-Perrier champagne (or its Hedgerow Spritz cocktail, £13.50), amid a summer woodland of potted field maple and hazel trees, barrenwort and coral bells. The menu offers sustainably sourced small plates with foraged hedgerow herbs, including fruits de mer: chilled pink prawns, dressed crab, oysters and lovage mayo (£90 to share); or oysters with mignonette (£2.80 each). The garden terrace, which opens on 19 May, has been created in consultation with the charity Bankside Open Spaces Trust, and the plants and materials will be re-used in future installations or donated to local community sites once the summer season concludes. seacontainerslondon.com

Nobu Hotel Portman Square Japanese gin garden

Chill with a cocktail inspired by the Japanese concept of shun at Nobu Hotel’s gin garden

Soft pink lanterns are framed by Japanese flora and foliage offering a taste of Japanese spring (haru) in the heart of Marylebone at Nobu’s Japanese gin garden. Drop by for an alfresco lunch or dinner of Nobu delights such as wood-oven cooked creamy spicy snow crab (£24). Chill with a cocktail inspired by the culinary concept of shun (enjoying food and drink in their proper season), which includes a smokey tobacco Toki highball (£17): Toki Whiskey combined with tobacco liquor, sakura syrup, Noilly Pratt chocolate bitters and smoky ginger ale. noburestaurants.com

Daphne’s summer terrace

Daphne’s Mediterranean-inspired terrace opens on 17 May

Enjoy Italian fare in the conservatory of this Chelsea haunt, which reopens on 17 May, framed by greenery inspired by a Mediterranean garden. Dine on dishes such as octopus carpaccio with pickled fennel and datterini tomato or veal Milanese with lemon. Then kick back with a cocktail or two from its new selection, including the Riviera (£12): Malfy gin, lime juice, sugar syrup, basil and bitter lemon tonic topped with rosemary. daphnes-restaurant.co.uk

Taste of London, Regent’s Park

Big Mamma’s Napoli Gang is part of the line-up at the Taste of London festival from 7 July

Outdoor festivals are back – and that includes the gourmand’s go-to, Taste of London. For the first time ever, the 10-day culinary event takes place over two long weekends (from 7 to 11 July and from 14 to 18 July), although with social distancing measures reducing capacity, it’s advisable to book tickets early (entry pass from £23, tasting ticket from £37, VIP from £59). There’s a strong line-up: Big Mamma’s Napoli Gang, Mexican favourite Sonora Taqueria and Jack Whitehall’s Food Slut. Feast your way around the festival (there are 135 dishes to try from chefs such as zero-waste New Yorker Max La Manna) or join a masterclass, including the ever-popular Laurent-Perrier club house, which this year offers a taste of The Berkeley’s Prêt-à-Portea, paired with its Cuvée Rosé champagne. london.tastefestivals.com

The Perrier-Jouët Wild Jardin at Allbright

Mayfair’s female-focussed member’s club has partnered with the champagne house to create a French-inspired dining experience on its verdant rooftop terrace. Sit back and relax with a glass of Grand Brut (£90 per bottle) paired with aperitif snacks and small sharing plates of fresh tuna tostada, pickled chilli and avocado; or succulent summer tomatoes, burrata and fresh basil. The summer-long experience will be open to non-members during the club’s open days each month, on request. allbrightcollective.com

Searcys at The Gherkin

Afternoon tea with views over the city at Searcys at The Gherkin

One of London’s first sky-high restaurants reopens on 17 May with a “Great British Summer” dining experience – an ode to the season with new menus, champagne cocktails and a limitless afternoon tea (£85 per person) or Sunday brunch – where one can feast on dishes such as horseradish pikelets with avocado, gravadlax and spiced seeds; or scrambled Burford Brown eggs, smoked salmon, caviar and toasted sourdough, for £39. The season kicks off with a series of “Toast to London” gala dinners (from 20 to 22 May) – a five-course tasting experience with three glasses of paired wine (£119 per person), or glasses of Moët & Chandon champagne (£149 per person) – while entertainment is provided by dramatic cityscape vistas. searcysatthegherkin.co.uk

The Garden, Corinthia

The Garden at Corinthia is open for breakfast and seasonal dining

Step into a Mediterranean oasis fringed with fragrant lemon trees that sets the scene for alfresco dining or a chilled glass of champagne. Breakfast is served, along with an a la carte menu including seasonal offerings of lamb cutlets with courgette, pomegranate and Rosemary (£29); and baked gnocchi cime di rapa, hazelnut and parmesan (£18). Finish with a Glass House cocktail (£18): Sado gin, Noilly Prat Dry, lemon thyme and tonic water. corinthia.com

Oblix at The Shard

High above London on the iconic’s building’s 32nd floor, the urban dining spot is reopening with a new cocktail menu at its Oblix East bar and lounge alongside bar dishes by executive chef Marcus Eaves; imagine crispy fried chicken, with caviar, sour cream and chive. Afternoon tea (£45 per person) is also served in the clouds, offering seasonal treats of blueberry and vanilla tarts and raspberry and white chocolate macarons served with sandwiches filled with lobster mayonnaise or Angus beef and horseradish. Similar seasonal twists can be found on the a la carte and brunch menus at the fine dining restaurant Oblix West. oblixrestaurant.com

The River Café summer terrace

The alfresco terrace at River Café Thames Wharf © Matthew Donaldson

Fans of the Hammersmith hotspot known for its exceptional ingredients-focussed fare can dine on the alfresco terrace nestled by the Thames or, from 17 May, back in the buzzy dining room. The menu changes daily but expect rustic spring dishes of risi e bisi (£21) – Venetian rice and peas with mint, stock and vermouth; or rombo al forno (£44) – turbot tranche wood-roasted over potatoes with Amalfi lemon and zucchini. rivercafe.co.uk