Donald Trump berates Nordstrom for dropping Ivanka brand

Donald Trump has lambasted Nordstrom for abandoning his daughter’s fashion label, tweeting that the department store chain had treated Ivanka Trump “so unfairly” when it decided not to buy her brand this season.

The US president has been a vociferous critic of companies whose business decisions he feels clash with his policies, but he had refrained since his inauguration from commenting on any company with business relationships with his family members.

His tweets and comments have left companies scrambling to respond out of fear of alienating either the new administration or consumers who disapprove of it.

Nordstrom shares shrugged off the unwelcome attention, closing 4.1 per cent higher at $44.53 on a day when the S&P’s rose by just 0.1 per cent.

Late last week, the Seattle-based department store chain said Ms Trump’s clothes, shoes and accessories were selling too poorly to continue stocking the brand. Its decision followed the #GrabYourWallet campaign to boycott stores that carry Ms Trump’s label, but Nordstrom insisted at the time that it was driven by purely economic factors and had nothing to do with politics.

“My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person — always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!” Mr Trump tweeted on Wednesday.

Read more Ivanka Trump oversaw Murdoch daughters’ trust Role underscores close ties between US president’s family and Fox News

Highlighting the fine line between government and personal business that Mr Trump and his administration is treading, his spokesman Sean Spicer defended the president’s criticism of Nordstrom as a father’s duty after “an attack on his daughter”.

“For someone to take out their concern with his policies on a family member of his is not acceptable. And the president has every right as a father to stand up for them,” Mr Spicer said at a briefing.

In response, a Nordstrom spokesperson on Wednesday reiterated that the company’s decision was based solely on the brand’s performance.

“Over the past year, and particularly in the last half of 2016, sales of the brand have steadily declined to the point where it didn’t make good business sense for us to continue with the line for now,” it said in a statement.

“We’ve had a great relationship with the Ivanka Trump team. We’ve had open conversations with them over the past year to share what we’ve seen and Ivanka was personally informed of our decision in early January.”

Nordstrom did not provide any sales figures, but data compiled by Slice Intelligence, the market intelligence firm, showed a 26.9 per cent drop in Nordstrom’s online sales of the Ivanka Trump brand last year, a reversal from the 67.3 per cent online revenue growth it saw in 2015.

The president’s intervention came as the New York Times reported that TJ Maxx, the retailer of discounted brands, had written to its staff requesting them to remove signs promoting Ivanka Trump merchandise.

TJ Maxx said it continued to stock the brand. “The communication we sent instructed stores to mix this line of merchandise into our racks, not to remove it from the sales floor,” it said in a statement.

Having moved to Washington, Ms Trump said she would take “formal leave of absence” from her father’s property company and her fashion label, and would no longer be involved in management or operations.

It is unclear whether this has yet taken place, with ProPublica, the US non-profit news organisation, reporting that she had yet to file the relevant paperwork with the regulators.