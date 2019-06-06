Downing Street has criticised Philip Hammond after the chancellor claimed Theresa May’s plan to cut UK greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050 would require cuts to public spending on schools, police and hospitals.

A spokesman for the prime minister said that the new target, which government officials expect to become law next week, could be achieved without any changes to current spending.

“The CCC (Committee on Climate Change) obviously indicated that achieving net zero could fall within our existing spending plans,” he said, referring to the body that advises the government on such matters.

Mr Hammond wrote in his letter to Mrs May, revealed in the Financial Times on Wednesday, that the government’s own analysis, carried out by the business department, concluded the costs would be £70bn a year, 40 per cent higher than the CCC estimate of £50bn.

This is because the UK is already off track to meet its existing carbon targets to reduce carbon by 80 per cent by 2050, and so introducing a more ambitious goal would require increased government spending, the chancellor argued.

However, Number 10 agrees with the CCC that rapid improvements in green technology mean the country could still reach the tougher 2050 target without additional public spending. The CCC previously estimated an annual cost envelope of 1-2 per cent of gross domestic product to achieve the 80 per cent cut by 2050. Now it believes that net zero can be achieved in the same timeframe at the same cost.

“Net zero” means that any emissions would be balanced by schemes to offset an equivalent amount of carbon from the atmosphere, such as planting trees or using technology.

Some Tory MPs on Thursday expressed frustration at Mr Hammond’s comments. Tracey Crouch, a former minister, said the UK could not stop climate change unless it reduced emissions to zero.

“The chancellor needs to put away his spreadsheet and recognise that this generation of politicians needs to be bold and ambitious if we are to protect future generations from climate change devastation,” she said.

Mr Hammond, who is not opposed to the net zero target, is understood to have written the letter to ensure that the next Tory government is aware of the “proper costings” involved in meeting the target.

Boris Johnson, the frontrunner to be the next prime minister, on Wednesday publicly backed the 2050 net-zero plan. But Liz Truss, chief secretary to the Treasury, is among Tory MPs who are sceptical about accepting the policy without any caveats.

Mr Hammond has proposed that there should be an “explicit review point” — a get-out clause to reconsider the target if other countries do not follow suit.

Simon Clarke, MP for Middlesbrough South, agreed with the CCC analysis that improving technology meant the 2050 net zero target could be met without an increase in spending.

“I find it flabbergasting that the chancellor comes up with a set of figures to suggest such a doom-laden scenario,” he said. “I think sectorally there may well be areas that go up or down but the net effect of these changes will not be anything like £1tn.”

Carolyn Fairbairn, head of the CBI employers group, has called for cross-government consensus on the transition to net zero “that includes those businesses that are fundamental to delivering net-zero emissions and this should be pursued once a target has been established”.