Venice Film Festival 2022

Venice Film Festival 2022From Adam Driver in Noah Baumbach’s post-Covid satire White Noise to the cannibal road trip Bones and All, we review this year’s highlightsWhite Noise — Noah Baumbach reworks Don DeLillo as post-Covid satireThe Venice Film Festival opens with Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig in a black comedy about an ‘airborne toxic event’Venice Film Festival review — Bones and All shows sympathy for the diabolicalTaylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet star as cannibals on a road trip through America in Luca Guadagnino’s uncannily timed film new Venice Film Festival review — Bardo is a stream of consciousness from Alejandro G IñárrituThis sprawling, deeply personal film tips into self-indulgence, though there are powerful moments1 hour agoCate Blanchett wields the baton in Todd Field’s TárSet in the rarefied world of classical music, the film follows a tightly wound conductor who dishes out plenty of stick