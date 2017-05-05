Alphachat podcast

The life and ideas of Albert O. Hirschman

Historian and biographer Jeremy Adelman joins Cardiff Garcia to survey the life and philosophy of economist Albert O. Hirschman, from his work on development economics to "The Passions and the Interests", his book about the forgotten intellectual history behind the emergence of capitalism.

