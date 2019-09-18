Nearly 700 people have been jailed for failing to pay their council tax since 2010, with a further 7,000 handed a suspended “committal order”, the latest figures reveal.

The statistics from the HM Courts and Tribunals Service, which span the 2010/11 to 2016/17 financial years, were released in a report by the Social Market Foundation, a think-tank, on Wednesday.

Non-payment of council tax is not a criminal offence. But under a law, dating back to the scrapping of the poll tax, councils can apply for a “committal order”, where a debtor can be imprisoned for up to three months.

England is the only nation in the UK where local authorities still use this power. Last year, Wales scrapped its use, bringing it in line with Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile, the Social Market Foundation’s report found a “postcode lottery” in the way English councils used committal powers. In 2016/17, the majority — 180 of 279 — did not seek imprisonment of council tax debtors, but some did so frequently.

Labour-run Bradford Council was responsible for about one in five of all prison enforcement processes and committal orders for the whole of England in 2016/17, a freedom of information request revealed.

Chris Daw QC, a criminal barrister who wrote the report and has started a petition to have the legislation changed, said the law was “anachronistic, unfair, uneconomic and inhumane” and penalised vulnerable people.

“How can [there be] a postcode lottery over your liberty?” he asked. “It’s bad enough having one over your health. But the idea that somebody could go to prison for not paying council tax — something that’s not even a crime — while someone across the road won’t, is illogical and unfair.”

Women were disproportionately affected by council tax enforcement, he added, as they are more likely to have council tax bills in their own names. Fleeing domestic violence by moving into a refuge does not remove a woman’s legal obligation to pay council tax on her former home.

The law which gives English councils the power to imprison over unpaid tax — regulation 47 of the Council Tax Regulations 1992 — can be changed quickly as it is secondary legislation and does not require a vote in Parliament, Mr Daw said. Robert Jenrick, the communities secretary, could revoke it at a “stroke of a pen” but successive governments had failed to “take responsibility,” Mr Daw added.

Council tax arrears is the most common debt problem people approach Citizens Advice about. Last year, the charity helped more than 95,000 people struggling to make the tax payments.

Gillian Guy, chief executive of charity Citizens Advice, said: “Outdated regulations push local authorities to collect council tax arrears aggressively. Threatening imprisonment, or sending people to prison in England, undermines efforts to make debt collection less punitive. The same regulations also mean that after one missed monthly payment people can become liable for their full year’s bill, pushing people into further debt.”

In 2014, bailiff costs were transferred from the local authority to the person in debt, compounding the financial pressures on those struggling to pay their bills.

Ms Guy called on the government to use its current review of the way council tax is collected, to “fundamentally reform the rules”.

Luke Hall, minister for local government, said: “It is the responsibility of every resident to pay their council tax to help fund our vital local services. We expect councils to be proportionate in enforcing this and to be sympathetic if someone is in genuine hardship.

“We are working closely with councils, charities and the debt advice sector to make the council tax collection system fairer, more efficient and compassionate. Collection rates already remain high at 97 per cent.”

Bradford Council said: “The vast majority of council taxpayers in Bradford pay their council tax and in an age when the government is cutting all grants to local authorities every penny counts. So where people do not pay, we have to pursue payment so that the council has enough funding to cover the cost of council services.

“Where people are genuinely in financial difficulty and let us know this, we will always support them by giving them information, guidance and advice.”

He added that the council had seen a reducing number of cases and was committed to “challenge itself to only use this option as an absolute last resort.”