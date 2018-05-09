As many as 2m German drivers of diesel cars are set to benefit from the introduction of a type of collective damages lawsuit as part of a push by the government in Berlin to bolster consumer rights.

Volkswagen, which has admitted guilt and paid a $2.8bn criminal fine in the US for equipping cars with test-cheating software, has long maintained that similar software used in 9m cars in Europe was not illegal. It has also offered technical fixes to make these cars compliant with European laws, whereas in the US such fixes were not available and VW was compelled to buy back hundreds of thousands of cars.

The company’s stance is now set to be tested in its home market after the German government approved a draft law on Wednesday that would allow consumer groups, automobile clubs and similar organisations to launch a “model” damages claim against companies on behalf of multiple individuals.

It would be the closest legal tool Germany would have to a US-style class action lawsuit. Under current German law, such claims have to be made individually, typically putting consumers at a disadvantage when facing a large corporation.

The new means of recourse would still require consumers to seek compensation individually but the model ruling would be binding in subsequent cases.

Around 2m diesel drivers could benefit from this new type of legal action

Katarina Barley, the German justice minister, pointed to the diesel scandal that engulfed Volkswagen and other carmakers in recent years as a crucial example. “There are estimates that around 2m diesel drivers could benefit from this new type of legal action,” she said in Berlin on Monday.

Ms Barley said many claims were due to expire by limitation at the end of the year, adding that the looming deadline was one reason why the government had vowed to push the law through parliament as soon as possible. The minister said she expected the new legal tool to come into effect at the beginning of November.

“It will not be the consumers themselves who will have to go to court. An association will go to court for them,” Ms Barley said. She described the new instrument as a “one-for-all” claim.

Volkswagen said it supported “the effective enforcement of legitimate consumer rights” but said any planned collective action against VW did “not change the fact that there are no legitimate claims in Germany” because VW's software did not break any law.

“The vast majority of legal actions have been dismissed in Germany for that reason and not because a collective legal action . . . is lacking,” VW said.

To date, there are 17,000 individual claims against VW in Germany. The carmaker has defended itself in around 3,000 court decisions and won around 70 per cent of them, according to a person familiar with the cases. VW has appealed the other decisions.

The Federation of German Industry also voiced doubts over the proposal. Iris Plöger, a member of the executive, said: “Germany is already well equipped when it comes to the enforcement of consumer rights. New claim instruments are not needed.”

She warned that the new model claim could be “abused” by organisations and that companies could suffer “reputational damage” despite winning their case in court.