Global equities were hit heavily on Monday over concerns of potential new Covid-19 lockdowns

Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Global stocks suffered a heavy hit on Monday in a rush of nerves about potential new Covid-19 lockdowns, and LVMH’s attempt to walk away from its $16.6bn takeover of Tiffany will go to trial in January. Plus, the FT’s Richard Waters will explain what is in store for Tesla’s Battery Day today and whether the car company can fight off the competition.





Global stocks sink on fears of new Covid lockdowns

https://www.ft.com/content/7da536fa-1e96-461c-8172-4aa6c5a8fa8e





Tiffany gets speedy trial over LVMH’s bid to ditch takeover deal

ft.com/content/e7b7f86b-28c7-4cec-a282-7e8dee63e425?





Beyond the market hype: Tesla tries to expand its lead in batteries

https://www.ft.com/content/2e5731a1-c7ac-4f3e-ba0a-d9bae5b7fa67





See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.