Aylin Bayhan

Louis Vuitton wool oversized jacket, £2,820

Dice Kayek wool trousers €590

Space Available recycled-plastic and bamboo meditation chair, £690

Studio Dévé gold-vermeil Croissance Illimitée earrings, £395

Noma T.D ceramic vase, £55, goxip.com

11.11/Eleven Eleven upcycled-cotton cushion cover, £320, mrporter.com

The inspiration: artist Isamu Noguchi at the Rockefeller Center, New York, 1940
© Courtesy of Erskine, Hall & Coe/Stuart Burford. Underwood Archives/Getty Images

Wardrobe.NYC wool skirt, £560, mytheresa.com

Fernando Jorge gold and lapis lazuli bracelet, £6,950

Cassina Rio straw table by Charlotte Perriand, £9,060, artemest.com

Cottle indigo-dyed cotton shirt, $352

Japan Best matcha accessory set, £278, mrporter.com

Maeda Masahiro sake bottle, £1,050, oxfordceramics.com

Anest Collective silk-mix dress, £1,460

1987 John Ward ceramic pot, POA, ehc.art

Bloomingville bamboo wall decoration, £123, amara.com

Yohji Yamamoto gabardine jacket, $576

Ilaria Icardi gold, carnelian and diamond ring, £5,200

Rrres wool-mix rug, $595

