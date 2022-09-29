18 buys for now and zen
Louis Vuitton wool oversized jacket, £2,820
Dice Kayek wool trousers €590
Space Available recycled-plastic and bamboo meditation chair, £690
Studio Dévé gold-vermeil Croissance Illimitée earrings, £395
Noma T.D ceramic vase, £55, goxip.com
11.11/Eleven Eleven upcycled-cotton cushion cover, £320, mrporter.com
The inspiration: artist Isamu Noguchi at the Rockefeller Center, New York, 1940
Wardrobe.NYC wool skirt, £560, mytheresa.com
Fernando Jorge gold and lapis lazuli bracelet, £6,950
Cassina Rio straw table by Charlotte Perriand, £9,060, artemest.com
Cottle indigo-dyed cotton shirt, $352
Japan Best matcha accessory set, £278, mrporter.com
Maeda Masahiro sake bottle, £1,050, oxfordceramics.com
Anest Collective silk-mix dress, £1,460
1987 John Ward ceramic pot, POA, ehc.art
Bloomingville bamboo wall decoration, £123, amara.com
Yohji Yamamoto gabardine jacket, $576
Ilaria Icardi gold, carnelian and diamond ring, £5,200
Rrres wool-mix rug, $595