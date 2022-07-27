Is Sri Lanka’s economic crisis a canary in the coal mine?
Sri Lanka is facing dire fuel and food shortages amid ongoing economic and political crises. In this week’s episode, the FT’s Antoni Slodkowski shares what he’s seen after a week of reporting in Sri Lanka. And then, emerging markets correspondent Jonathan Wheatley explains how the crises in Sri Lanka may impact the rest of the world.
