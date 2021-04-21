Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

A jury in Minneapolis found former police officer Derek Chauvin guilty on three charges in the killing of George Floyd, TikTok is accused of illegally collecting personal data on millions of children in the UK and Europe. Plus, the FT’s sports editor, Murad Ahmed, has the latest in the European football upheaval and the decision by leading English clubs to back out of plans for a new Super League.





