Many people would like to move to a life with less or no debt, but taking the first step requires great courage. This week Claer hears from a couple in their 30s who have each run up large credit card debts. Duncan and his partner found that the pandemic made their debt problems worse. How can they get their finances back on track? Could a debt adviser help? Chris Browning, presenter of US podcast Popcorn Finance, has practical tips, and debt advice specialist Alan McIntosh explores different solutions.

Further reading:

-If you’re struggling with problem debt, this week’s experts say don’t wait for things to get worse before seeking advice. The earlier you seek help, the more options you’re likely to have

-Free UK sources of debt advice include StepChange and Citizens Advice

-In the US the government’s Dealing with Debt has plenty of pointers

-For a different take on debt and budgeting, check out this previous episode: Should I pay off my credit cards, or buy a house?

-Read, for free, Claer on the UK’s biggest debt helpline and advisers’ tips

