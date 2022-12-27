The bespoke facial at KMP Skin

A treatment room in skincare expert Katharine Mackenzie Paterson’s new Mayfair clinic

Skincare expert Katharine Mackenzie Paterson recently opened her KMP Skin clinic on the top floors of a Georgian townhouse on Hanover Square in Mayfair, where she is offering microneedling alongside a range of bespoke facials and skin peels. A thorough cleanse and gentle enzymatic exfoliation is the prelude to a skin health check, followed by individually tailored treatments – from chemical peels to blackhead extractions, alongside skincare modalities such as micro-current technology or blue and red LED light therapy (blue “for oil control and acne” and red “for stimulating collagen synthesis and strengthening skin”). A massage rounds it all off. Advice to let your skin breathe post-treatment means it’s a facial best done a few days before a big event. kmpskin.com, from £200 for 90 minutes

The Natural Face Lift by Katie England

Facialist Katie England offers her Natural Face Lift in Covent Garden’s NoMad hotel England’s natural treatment uses buccal massage to stimulate muscles in the face and release jaw tension

Facialist Katie England has set up a wellness residency in one of the cells of Covent Garden’s former courthouse and police station, now the NoMad London hotel. The prison’s original tiles still line the walls – although they have been decorated with large monochrome abstract art – and a soundtrack of soft jazz sets the mood. England’s menu is equal parts relaxing and results-driven, and the crowning treatment is the sculpting Natural Face Lift, which uses buccal massage (a holistic technique that stimulates the muscles in the face and releases tension in the jaw by working from the inside of the mouth) and facial cupping to stimulate lymphatic drainage and improve blood circulation. She then finishes with a head and arm massage. katie-england.com, £195 for 80 minutes

The four-cheek facial by Foreo

Foreo’s new add-on treatment targets the face and buttocks © Foreo/Nigel Davies

This treatment promises to leave clients with a glowing face . . . and derrière. Designed by Swedish skin-tech brand Foreo and aesthetic doctor and skincare expert Dr Raj Arora, this new add-on at London’s Four Seasons Hotel at Park Lane targets all four cheeks, driven by the belief that the skin below the neckline deserves as much attention as the face. Using Foreo’s sonic massaging body brush, the facialist begins by cleansing legs and buttocks; the soft silicone bristles work to remove impurities trapped deep within the pores (which claims to help prevent “strawberry skin” and reduce breakouts) while the sonic pulse gently massages. The face is then cleansed with a sonic facial-cleansing brush before being massaged to drain lymphatic nodes, release tension and sculpt the cheekbones. The pebble design means the treatment can “incorporate traditional techniques [while] the T-Sonic pulsations dilate the pores and allow for the cleanser to be worked in more effectively”, says Dr Arora. fourseasons.com, four-cheek treatment add-ons from £25 for 30 minutes; facials from £195 for 60 minutes

The Plumping Facial at Oh My Cream

Cult French beauty store Oh My Cream has landed in London No recovery time makes Oh My Cream’s Plumping Facial the perfect pre-party lift

London-based Francophiles, rejoice: the cult Parisian beauty store Oh My Cream has just opened on Westbourne Grove, bringing its edit of clean-beauty products (including its own skincare line) to London. The space is a minimalist nirvana of curved walls, pale pink tiles and cosmetic-stacked shelves. The downstairs treatment room offers facials including the signature 60-minute Plumping Facial, which is great for a pre-party lift as there is no recovery time. Expect skin to be cleansed and assessed, then exfoliated, hydrated with a mask, sculpted and de-puffed using signature massage techniques and cryotherapy globes. Oh My Cream facials are also available in Paris, Lille, Montpellier, Marseille and Toulouse. ohmycream.co.uk, £90 for 60 minutes