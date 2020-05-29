Administering a relative’s estate after their death is never easy, but the pandemic unfortunately means that more families are having to get to grips with the probate system.

FT Money would like to hear from readers, in confidence, about their experiences of navigating the probate process in England and Wales.

What are the issues you have come up against? What problems has the lockdown posed, for in example accessing paperwork, using the online service or obtaining property valuations?

What do you wish you known before you had started — and what is the advice you would pass on to others in a similar position?

Please email Lindsay Cook, the FT’s Money Mentor columnist, in confidence with your suggestions via money.mentor@ft.com.