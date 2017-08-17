Rise in top A-level grades despite tougher exams

The proportion of A-level pupils gaining the highest grades of A* and A has risen for the first time in six years, despite the introduction of tougher exams in some subjects.

Results published on Thursday showed A* or A grades being awarded to 26.3 per cent of candidates, a rise of 0.5 percentage points on the 2016 figures. This reverses a sustained decline in the number of school leavers gaining the top results.

But while the overall share of high grades increased, the proportion of A* to A grades awarded has dipped across 13 subjects including English, history, economics and the sciences, which have been reformed to restore a focus on final exams rather than modular tests and coursework. The exams have also been made more rigorous, for example by including more maths content in science subjects.

The new system, bought in by former education secretary Michael Gove, sought to end the cycle of “constant resits” by decoupling AS-levels taken at the end of the first year of study from the final A level result.

Since this is the first year of results from the changed regime, exam boards cautioned against drawing firm conclusions. However, it appears that the proportion of A* to A grades fell by 0.7 percentage points to 24.3 per cent in the reformed subjects compared to equivalent results in 2016.

There are also signs that the reforms may be closing the gender gap in results, which has traditionally meant girls performing slightly better than boys. While girls continued to achieve higher grades, the proportion of female candidates gaining A* in the reformed subjects dropped by 0.6 percentage points, whereas the fall among male candidates was just 0.3 percentage points.

Separate changes to modern language exams designed to stop the higher results being skewed by native speakers have led to an expected increase in the numbers of A* to A grades being awarded. In French, the proportion of these grades rose by 1.7 percentage points to 39 per cent, in German by 1.8 percentage points to 41.4 per cent and in Spanish by 2.5 percentage points to 36.9 per cent.

Across individual subjects, maths, biology and psychology have retained their positions as the most popular A-levels taken. But there has been a striking 33 per cent rise in the number of pupils choosing to study computing, while entries for political studies are up by 13 per cent and for businesses studies by 6 per cent. Entries for further maths are also up by 6 per cent.

Meanwhile, universities are reporting a fall in the number of places allocated to candidates so far. This is partly due to a demographic dip in the number of 18-year-olds taking A-levels and uncertainties about the effect of the new exam system.

The overall outcome is a drop in applications with just 416,000 university places confirmed -- a reduction of 2 per cent on this time last year. This will lead to a “buyers market” among candidates with even the most prestigious universities likely to have places yet to fill.