Having a hall in Leicestershire

One of the bedrooms at Keythorpe Hall

Fairly numerous are the stately homes peppering the British countryside that are available as holiday lets. Few, however, come furnished with an award-winning permanent chef, a world-class wine cellar and massive organic walled garden onsite (one prolific and excellent enough to supply Michelin-starred London restaurants and florists). Such is the proposition at Keythorpe Hall, near Uppingham in Leicestershire. The chef is Nurdin Topham, who made his bones at Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons and who left his last restaurant posting, in Hong Kong, with a Michelin star of his own. The wine cellar comes courtesy of Bert Blaize, of Clove Club fame. And the man in charge of the walled garden (not a chemical in sight, by the way) is ex-Petersham Nurseries. The house was until recently lived in full-time by its owners, who, judging by the impeccable paint colours, antiques and gratifying lack of hotel perfection throughout, clearly understood the “inviting design” brief. It’s up and running as of this month, and can accommodate up to 20. keythorpehall.co.uk; from £14,000 per night, minimum of two nights

Chef Nurdin Topham

New style on the Old Course

Rusacks St Andrews’ 1800s building is a stone’s throw from the Old Course Links

Rusacks St Andrews, with the golf course in front

One of the renovated bedrooms

The birthplace of golf now has a lively new address from which to experience the golfing lifestyle. Rusacks St Andrews, which re-opened last month after a massive renovation that added 42,000sq ft in rooms and entertainment spaces, proposes to breathe stylish new energy into the Old Course experience. The design winks at a lot of the old golf tropes – but nimbly; the portraits are elegant, the palette the appropriate shades of deep green and blue, the lighting low and warm, the furnishings the right level of plush (think pine and mahogany, velvet and tartan, wool and leather). A full three restaurants – including a rooftop one, with views over the first and 18th holes to the North Sea – are also on offer. marineandlawn.com, from £219

York state of mind

No.1 by GuestHouse in York

No.1 opens in a Grade II-listed Georgian terrace in December

If an exploration of Yorkshire’s moors and dales, Roman ruins and cathedrals (including the breath-stealing York Minster) appeals, the creative team behind GuestHouse, a clever micro-brand with small, thoughtfully appointed hotels across England, will as of December have you covered: No.1 by GuestHouse has landed in York in a Grade II-listed Georgian terrace “of stately proportions” (stately enough to house 39 rooms and suites, a swank little bar, private dining room and a subterranean spa in what was once a second world war air raid shelter). The vibe will be haute cosy, with tea and platters of Eccles cakes for the taking in the pantry, turntables in the guest rooms, and a chef who chats wild British food with guests before heading off to market to shop for their suppers. guesthousehotels.co.uk, from £165

Get inn in Wiltshire

The Bradley Hare is set within the Duchy of Somerset estate, on the Wiltshire-Somerset border © Martin Morrell

The interiors are the work of a former Soho House design director © Martin Morrell

Down at the edge of the Wiltshire-Somerset border, just above the gorgeous stretch of Cranborne Chase on the estate of the Duke of Somerset, is a new take on the quintessential British village inn. The Bradley Hare has a promising CV, which includes decor executed by a former Soho House design director (it’s full of 18th- and 19th-century antiques and vintage textiles repurposed as pretty headboards, which all mix nicely with mid-20th-century paintings). A proper (if city-polished) pub resides on the ground floor, complete with snug and private dining rooms – as well as a full gastro menu and impressive wine list – while the accommodations, 12 in all, are spread over the main building and an adjacent coach house. There’s also a private garden that’s open all year, and even a cheeky little beauty parlour, should a mani or blow-dry be required. thebradleyhare.co.uk, from £130

Rolling with Wes Anderson

Wes Anderson in the Belmond British Pullman carriage he designed

The train departs from London Victoria for destinations including Cardiff, Bristol and Bath

And finally, should a briefer bolt – say, a long afternoon of lovely landscapes and exquisite food – be what you’re after, consider booking a lunch or tea excursion aboard the Belmond British Pullman. It’s been relaunched after a long Covid pause, with a host of new itineraries (including jaunts to Cardiff, Bristol and Bath), most of which last between four and six hours, departing from London Victoria, and are lavish with rib-sticking food. More intriguingly, British Pullman now boasts a car designed and conceived by everyone’s favourite auteur (and a card-carrying Orient Express trains fan), Wes Anderson. Replete with silver leaf and extravagant textiles and ornate marquetry and even a bespoke chair design, it’s witty and wonderful and bound to get you instantly in the journeying frame of mind. belmond.com, itineraries from £375