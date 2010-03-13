Best hedge bets

After the coldest British winter in 28 years, what is the state of all our evergreen hedges, those crucial blocks in any garden’s design? They hate to have heavy snow lying on them and some of the more adventurous varieties die off in heavy frost. The winter has been a timely warning to those beginners seduced into thinking that they can screen their country gardens with hedges of free-standing mimosas. Away from the hot air of London, mimosas have taken a nasty knock.

Microclimates vary but out in the chilly Cotswolds my hedges have certainly been put through a stress test. Fortunately I had foreseen such challenges when I chose them 20 years ago but even so I am pleased by the robustness of my least usual choice. Osmanthus x burkwoodii is most often seen as a free-standing evergreen shrub up to about 8ft high, covered in April with small tubular white flowers with a sweet scent that I like, though others compare it to cheap sun cream. Its breeder, Arthur Burkwood, is sometimes remembered as the nurseryman who produced good, dependable second class shrubs, worthy but nothing more. In my view, his evergreen Osmanthus captured elusive alpha. It is good as a bush but is really good as a clipped hedge. It stays relatively thick if pruned every year immediately after flowering. Its leaves are an appealing shade of dark olive-green on which sunlight plays. It flowers freely in spring if it is pruned directly after flowering, giving it time to develop flowers for the next year. It can be planted with a much wider spacing than classic yew, knitting together into a solid green wall if set as much as 4ft apart. This spacing saves costs. Above all, it is hardy and willing to be clipped into a relatively low barrier, between 4ft and 7ft.

Here is its only weakness: if it is not promptly and regularly clipped from its second year onwards it becomes slightly thin at its base and this fault cannot easily be corrected. Clip it low and hard in the early years and then feed it on dried blood or general garden fertiliser and it will thicken and accelerate. The fertiliser should only go on bare soil round the roots and should not be thrown at the plants, leaves and all. I am really pleased with my hedges of it, low, floriferous and completely undamaged by the recent winter.

Are there alternatives to the classic duo, yew and box? My answer would be: why on earth do we need any, as these two staples of British gardening are so good? The hitch, however, is that box is often being heavily clipped and packed in tightly by garden designers impatient to satisfy clients’ lust for a formal, controlled green ground plan. In the past decade some of our national plantings of box have developed two diseases. One is a die-back that affects only a few branches and is easily solved by immediate clipping-out of the browned, affected branches. The other is much more difficult and will cause whole runs of densely planted low box hedging to turn yellow-brown and die back completely. I know as yet of no cure but intelligent planting and pruning certainly help. Do not pack young box absurdly close together in the interests of a quick hedge. It then has to live for years in cramped conditions and is more prone to disease in straitened circumstances. The small Buxus sempervirens suffruticosa does not have to go in only 6in apart. I have doubled that distance and ended up with satisfactory hedging, so far disease free. The taller form of plain Buxus sempervirens can go in at greater distances, up to 2ft, even to make a low clipped block of glistening green. As for pruning, the expert advice from box specialists is that the bushes should not be pruned after mid-July. The disease is still relatively rare and is not related to the separate presence of whitefly that also breed in box bushes but do no long term damage to them.

Apart from this cloud on the box horizon, neither of these two great evergreens has suffered in the winter. They are rock-hardy and have the added advantage, not always known to novices, that they can be pruned back hard into old wood if trees or bushes have lost their shape through neglect. Both box and yew will sprout again after severe treatment. A misshapen old yew hedge will do the same but it is best pruned in two consecutive seasons, one for each side of the hedge, so as to lessen the shock of a hard cut.

If box becomes increasingly diseased, what options are there? For low evergreen hedging, gardeners are already looking to germander, Teucrium chamaedrys, the green-leaved variety, not the tender silvery one. It is certainly better than straggly, bushy Cotton Lavender or Santolina but it does not have box’s glistening leaves. The sad truth is that there is no real equivalent to box and we will just have to hope that a cold winter has given the disease a severe jolt too.

At greater height I could live with evergreen pittosporum as an option instead of yew. The plain green Tenuifolium is the one to choose as it has the essential quality of reflecting light off its shiny, waxy green leaves. Its effect is paler than that of yew but there are two difficulties. It is not reliable in really cold winters and it becomes broad and bushy in response to regular pruning. Mine has survived both in Oxford and in the Cotswolds and there are no frosted pittosporums in London. It grows very quickly in favoured places and is particularly good as a green clipped buttress against long stretches of walling. It can also be clipped back into old wood to encourage young growth. It will not, however, stay relatively narrow over time, unlike well-clipped yew.

What about conifers? The dreaded leylandii, which grows too big too loosely, harbours clouds of aphid-insects that sometimes brown its dull leaves. The better bet is Thuja plicata Atrovirens, which also grows fast but is brighter and less rampageous. Well-clipped hedges of it are very handsome, although their width creeps outwards over the years. Evergreen thuja has the supreme advantage of growing well on limey and dry soils.

My own preferences are much more common. Instead of yew I like well-clipped cherry laurel, Prunus laurocerasus, which has a bad name only because its big leaves look so dull in urban grime and shade. In an open site it grows so fast and, if clipped very hard, it remains tightly packed and beautifully shiny, quite unlike the straggly bushes that are popularly damned as dirty “laurel”. It grows on up to 10ft or more, though its girth steadily increases. It should have been used in most of the sites where desperate homeowners chose feathery leylandii as an “instant” screen.

At lower heights, go for a thorny hedge of clipped pyracantha. I am not joking. The recent forms of this excellent evergreen resist fireblight, the Saphyr forms being the best. The bushes can be clipped into any neat shape imaginable and the leaves are glossy and very pretty. In October the entire hedge is then vividly coloured with red or yellow berries, a spectacular sight. The thorns are wonderfully disliked by intrusive cats and the plants are 10 times as pretty if they are given a prominent place in sun. No winter will destroy them and in sunshine they are excellent. They are not yew but they are much prettier than prejudice allows most of us to think.