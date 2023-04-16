Your setter/compiler handle/pseudonym/alter ego Steerpike

Why? Cunning anti-hero of Mervyn Peake’s Gormenghast novels.

Real name Brendan Donaghy.

Where are you? Bogotá, Colombia.

Years compiling Four years for the Independent (as Italicus), about a year and a half for the FT.

And measured in number of crosswords, roughly (all, including the FT): about 40 crosswords published in national publications.

Full time or part-time with another job? Part-time. I am also an English language teacher.

Did your school mention crossword compiling in career discussions? No, the only careers advice I remember getting was that I should be a tree surgeon! I studied a humanities degree at Cardiff University, majoring in English lit. I returned to higher education in 2019 to do a Masters in Applied Linguistics.

Who/what got you into cryptic crosswords? Doing the Guardian crossword on tea breaks and in the back of a van while working on building sites. I started setting for an English language newspaper based in Rome, when I was living in Italy.

Walk us through your compiling strategy Generally, I use Crossword Compiler, but fill the grid manually. Then put a few words on my phone and work on clues from there. When I have clued all words, I edit my own work and then send it to Nick Huntley [Leonidas — setter of today’s FT crossword] and another solver for their thoughts. I give it a final edit before submitting the puzzle.

So you think you’re hard? I would say from reactions on the Fifteensquared site that my puzzles are regarded as being at the easier end of the spectrum, although it would appear that Steerpike is considered slightly more tricky than Italicus. I do not try to make my puzzles particularly difficult either in terms of using obscure words or convoluted definitions. Most of my efforts are directed towards writing clues that work and have a convincing surface reading.

The clue you wished you’d written

Hyenas on the farm? (8,5)

And the clue you’re glad you did

What Spooner’s horse does to bunch of flowers (7)

What’s the topic of conversation when you come across other compilers? Recently, a lot about homophones, as these clues seem to create the most problems with solvers. Generally, griping about unfair comments or criticism on Fifteensquared!

Any advice for solvers? A good tip is to start with multi-word clues. The enumeration often helps you get the solution and gives you a way in to the puzzle.



And for wannabe compilers? Send some puzzles to the Big Dave crossword blog. You will pretty quickly realise if you have what it takes or not.

Your favourite/least favourite other word game I do Wordle every day, but that is about it.

[SOLUTIONS — Laughing stock; nosegay]

[Steerpike’s most recent crossword is on https://app.ft.com/crossword/88ce0ee5-0365-58f7-81d8-5f258ee69327 or it can be found on ft.com/crosswordapp and scrolling down to No. 17,361 in the archives]