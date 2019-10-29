Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The French luxury goods group LMVH has made a surprise $14.5bn offer for Tiffany’s, the New York jeweller immortalised in the 1961 film Breakfast at Tiffany’s. Harriet Agnew and Vanessa Holder talk to Katie Martin about whether the takeover bid will succeed and the merits for both sides in the current geopolitical climate.





Contributors: Katie Martin, capital markets editor, Harriet Agnew, Paris correspondent and Vanessa Houlder, Lex writer. Producers: Persis Love and Fiona Symon

