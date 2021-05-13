Print this page

Escalating violence between Israel and Palestine have sparked fears of a 'civil war'

Protests in Jerusalem at the beginning of the week have escalated to rocket launches, retaliatory airstrikes and civilian deaths. Gideon talks to Diana Butto, a Palestinian lawyer, and Noga Tarnopolsky, a journalist based in Jerusalem, about the political conditions that has kindled the worse fighting the region has seen in years.


