Escalating violence between Israel and Palestine have sparked fears of a 'civil war'

Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Protests in Jerusalem at the beginning of the week have escalated to rocket launches, retaliatory airstrikes and civilian deaths. Gideon talks to Diana Butto, a Palestinian lawyer, and Noga Tarnopolsky, a journalist based in Jerusalem, about the political conditions that has kindled the worse fighting the region has seen in years.

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.