Restaurants, cinemas and shops around the world have emptied, while flights, road traffic and energy use have fallen steeply, according to an FT analysis which gives a first glimpse of the impact of coronavirus on the global economy.

A group of former IMF chief economists warned last weekend that a global recession had already begun, but although economic activity is slowing sharply, much official data are out of date before they are even published, given the time they take to collate.

To make up for the lack of official information, the FT has compiled a set of alternative, high-frequency measures of economic activity for different sectors which give an early indication of what to expect when official data start to become available in the coming weeks.

They show that vehicular traffic has at least halved in many of the world’s largest cities, spending in restaurants has halted and cinemas sales have collapsed. The effects began to be felt even before nationwide lockdowns were implemented across parts of Europe and the US.

Leisure activity

Jian Chang, economist at Barclays, said that in China services sectors such as entertainment, hotels and catering services “have been hit hardest” and that services activity “shows signs of a longer contraction than for manufacturing”. Those effects are now being seen in the US and Europe too.

Global restaurant demand has ground to a halt, according to data from OpenTable, a San Francisco-based online restaurant-reservation service which has recorded a near-total stop in bookings across all major economies, including the UK and the US. Diners began to stay away from restaurants even before government-mandated closures came into effect, the figures show.

Retail sales follow a similar pattern according to data from Springboard, a global retail research company. Daily footfall fell by more than 70 per cent in the US and Italy on March 18 compared with the same day the year before, and by more than 20 per cent in the UK and Sweden.

“The debate about the economic impact of the coronavirus has moved on from concerns about supply chains and damage to manufacturers to the effects of widespread shutdowns and self-isolation on the services sector,” said Jennifer McKeown, head of the global economics service at Capital Economics.

Despite the substantial stimulus packages put in place by many countries and little official data, “the early signs are worrying”, she said.

The shutdown extends to entertainment venues too.

On the weekend of March 15, cinema bookings shrank by at least two-thirds compared with the same period last year in most of the more than 50 countries for which data are available, according to an FT analysis of data from Box Office Mojo, a website that tracks box-office sales. Italy and China, the first countries in their respective regions to be locked down, reported no data for that weekend, in contrast with the 1.6m tickets sold in China on a single day on January 20.

US cinemas took in $75.8m in the seven days to March 16, less than half the $190.3m they took in the same week the previous year.

“Looking at the data across various sectors of the US economy, it appears we could be headed for the most severe contraction in consumer spending on record,” said Gregory Daco, chief US economist at Oxford Economics.

Travel stops

Global daily flight numbers were down by more than 20 per cent in the seven days to March 21 compared with the same period in the previous month, according to data from flight-tracking service Flightradar24, reflecting the collapse of travel and tourism as a result of the pandemic.

With mounting travel restrictions in all major economies, travel and tourism “is in a fight for survival”, said Gloria Guevara, president of the World Travel and Tourism Council. Many tourist-dependent economies face “an existential threat”, she said.

Road traffic has also fallen in most major cities, according to a traffic index compiled by satellite navigation company Tom Tom which measures the time that users of its services spend in traffic. Rome, Paris and New York have all seen rush-hour traffic running at considerably below their usual average levels.

Londoners have taken longer to react: the rush-hour peak has dipped, but by nowhere near as much as the drop-off in other major cities.

Meanwhile, life in China is showing little sign of returning to normal. Rush-hour peak traffic in Wuhan and Beijing is still down considerably from the pre-outbreak period.

Energy use

Energy consumption, a broad measure of economic activity, is down in most European economies according to an FT analysis of data from the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity, which represents 43 electricity transmission system operators in 36 countries across Europe.

In Europe, the drop-off in electricity consumption was first noted in northern Italy, where it was down by 15 per cent on March 18 compared with the same day of the week in mid-February.

In China there has been some recovery from the peak of the crisis, but power plant coal consumption is still down by 30 per cent compared with the start of the year.

Peter Osbaldstone, research director at Wood Mackenzie, a global energy consultancy, said that “further demand reductions are expected [around the world] as lockdowns become more widespread”.