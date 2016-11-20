Sarkozy’s political comeback terminated, how to stop procrastinating, and inside a stunned White House

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

The political comeback of former French president Nicolas Sarkozy ended abruptly on Sunday when he conceded he would not be reaching the run-off of the centre-right primaries to fight the presidential campaign next year. François Fillon, the conservative Catholic who served as prime minister from 2007 to 2012, rewrote the script of France’s 2017 unpredictable presidential election by cruising to victory in the first round of primaries. Read this FT interview with Mr Fillon, who is also an amateur racer, from earlier this month.

Mr Fillon will now face Alain Juppé, another former premier who is more centrist in his views, in the Republicans party’s second run-off round next Sunday. But can the likely new standard bearer of the French right beat Marine Le Pen, of the far-right National Front, in the second round of the presidential election next year to avoid a political earthquake similar to Brexit and Donald Trump’s US presidential election victory? Possibly not, says leading French philosopher Bernard-Henri Levy, who argues the country could follow the US lead because people have lost interest in whether politicians tell the truth. (FT, Independent, Telegraph)

In the news

Trump’s busy weekend The incoming US president settled a fraud lawsuit relating to the now defunct Trump University for $25m, faced fresh questions about conflicts of interest between his business dealings and role as president-elect, and continued building his cabinet, with retired general James Mattis in the running to be defence secretary. Donald Trump also took to Twitter to assail the cast of Hamilton for “harassing” incoming vice-president Mike Pence — a move he artfully uses to distract people from his genuine scandals. (FT, NYT, Politico)

Tokyo relaunches The city’s first female governor will this week launch a drive to establish the Japanese capital as Asia’s leading financial centre and take advantage of the domestic political turbulence affecting Hong Kong, New York and London. (FT)

Tumbling payouts Global dividends have fallen sharply as subdued earnings in the US hit payouts alongside growing uncertainty because of the election of Donald Trump, worries about China’s economy and Brexit. The slump in dividends in the third quarter is the weakest performance in more than a year. (FT)

Merkel seeks fourth term German leader Angela Merkel said she would stand again as a candidate for chancellor and party leader two weeks after the US election left her as the west’s pre-eminent defender of liberal values. But she is under pressure from the same forces that elevated Donald Trump and fuelled Britain’s vote to leave the EU. (FT, NYT)

EU popularity surge Support for the EU has risen in Europe in the wake of Brexit — including in Britain, according to a survey published today. In Britain, support rose to 56 per cent after the Brexit vote, compared to 49 per cent before. (FT)

China pledges to lead on global trade President Xi Jinping has vowed to open the door wider to foreign business and play an even greater role in the process of globalisation as Beijing moved to take advantage of Donald Trump’s election and fears that he may herald a new era of US disengagement from Asia. (FT)

It's a big day for

Oil Opec’s technical committee meets in Vienna to discuss the implementation of the deal to end the oil glut. Ali al-Naimi, the man who as Saudi Arabia’s oil minister for two decades set the pace of Opec and the commodity it trades in, recently sat down for Lunch with the FT. It comes as money managers, producers and consumers made the biggest bets on West Texas Intermediate crude prices in nine years. (FT, Bloomberg)

May and UK business Prime minister Theresa May will address the annual conference of the CBI, Britain’s biggest business lobby. Mrs May has set out the terms of a new grand bargain with business in the Financial Times. (FT)

Keep up with the important business, economic and political stories in the coming days with the FT’s WeekAhead.

Food for thought

Obama talks Inside a stunned White House, the president talks about his legacy and America’s future to The New Yorker editor David Remnick. Mr Obama is also rethinking plans to withdraw from political life next year. (New Yorker, NYT)

When everyone you know joins Facebook at the same time Less than 1 per cent of Myanmar had internet access until 2014. Now the populace is connecting at an astonishing pace — but so is fake news and anti-Muslim sentiment. (BuzzFeed)

Denmark takes hard Brexit line The UK ally will put its national interests ahead of old alliances in EU exit talks, which could bode ill for Britain’s hopes of a clean divorce. (FT)

I’m leaving, come with me After 31 years at the FT, Lucy Kellaway is hanging it up to become a teacher — she thinks you should too. (FT)

China’s Great Leap Backward The assumption was that, year by year, the distance between practices in China and those in other developed countries would shrink, and China would become easier rather than harder to deal with. Instead, the country has become repressive in a way that it has not been since the Cultural Revolution. What does its growing belligerence mean? (Atlantic)

Beating procrastination A two-decade study on who’s most likely to procrastinate, in what context, and, most importantly, how to kick the habit for good. (Business Insider)

Video of the day

The week ahead Josh de la Mare highlights the week’s key stories, including the UK Autumn Statement, Black Friday sales and the EU-Ukraine summit. (FT)