‘Momentum’ investing bubble worries fanned by focus on market cap

As in politics, neutrality in financial markets can be hard to come by.

Martin Flanagan, president and chief executive of asset manager Invesco, warned this week of the dangers of putting all your money into passive vehicles that track indices that weight stocks based on their market capitalisation.

The S&P 500, the most widely followed stock index in the world, aims to provide exposure to the 500 largest publicly traded US companies. However, given the index is cap-weighted, critics say it is too trusting of the market’s judgment on a handful of very large stocks. The top ten stocks presently account for 19.17 per cent of the index, according to data from Standard & Poor’s.

“Very often the term ‘passive’ is confused with the term ‘neutral’, says Yves Choueifaty, founder of Tobam, a Paris-based fund manager. “But when you are passive you are far from neutral. The benchmark is hugely biased. It is undiversified.”

Today the largest stocks are dominated by the tech sector, with Apple, Google’s holding company Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Facebook making up the top five.

As those companies increase in value relative to the market, so a greater share of new money flowing into passive funds will be allocated to them. Critics say this cap-weighted indexing ends up contributing to “momentum” investing — a style that capitalises on the tendency for winning stocks to keep winning and relative losers to keep losing. It is a strategy that often works well, but is prone to sudden sharp reversals. Over the first eight months of this year, MSCI’s US momentum index gained 28 per cent, compared to 14 per cent for its main US index.

For critics, it implies that investors seeking broad, passive exposure to the US stock market are actually making a big bet on a handful of stocks. Mr Flanagan told the FT that he is, “concerned about the financial impact to people who might not understand their exposures”.

A concern for Mr Choueifaty of Tobam is that the way the indices work means that investors end up with their largest exposure to a stock just before its price falls.

“It is a bubble,” he says. “The things that are expensive are getting more expensive.”

The issue has come to the fore again since Invesco bought Guggenheim’s exchange-traded fund business in September, taking their total ETF assets under management to $196bn and making them comfortably the fourth-largest player in the market behind the “big three” of BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street.

While Invesco does offer market cap-weighted indexes — including one of the industry’s pioneers, QQQ, which tracks the Nasdaq-100 — it is best known as a proponent of alternative indexing strategies, often known as “smart beta” that weight stocks by measures other than market cap.

“We will have a market pullback,” says Mr Flanagan “I don’t think people realise. You need to understand what is in your portfolio. Too much of anything is not a good thing.”

A spokesperson for Invesco adds that the company is not opposed to market cap-weighted indexes outright but that they should be used as part of a diversified portfolio.

However, opponents of Mr Flanagan’s position push back against claims of concentration, arguing that the index is simply reflective of the wider US equity market As such, any alternatively constructed index trackers are making an implicit bet against the market.

Guggenheim’s S&P 500 equal weight ETF, for example, has underperformed market cap rivals this year — although over longer time horizons it typically outperforms — in part because its largest sector allocation is to consumer discretionary stocks. It has therefore missed on some of the boom in the tech sector, which has jumped 28 per cent this year.

“The market is what it is in terms of stocks and bonds outstanding,” says Greg Davis, chief investment officer at Vanguard. “And that’s what indexes try to capture. When you use an alternative weighting scheme, you in essence have an implicit bet against the market.”

Alternative constructions can, in turn, introduce new risks. Overweighting less frequently traded stocks could make them harder to sell in a downturn, adds Mr Davis. If particular smart beta styles become popular, then they could become over-crowded and over-valued. A higher concentration to stocks regarded by investors as bond proxies, like utilities, also introduce higher interest rate risk, says Matthew Bartolini of State Street’s SPDR unit.

What is more, it is not unusual for large companies to dominate the S&P 500. Going back to 1980, the top ten stocks by market cap have never accounted for less than 17 per cent, and managed to exceed 25 per cent at the end of 1999, when many internet-related stocks exploded in size ahead of the dotcom bubble-burst the following year.

Invesco, at the very least, calls for greater investor education to ensure investors are not surprised by the concentrations that exist.