Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Investors poured $17bn into agricultural food and technology startups in 2018, fuelled by threats to the world's food supply, including climate change and a growing global population. We visit one such startup, Indigo Ag, which is working with farmers to trial its microbial products for healthier crops.





With guests Emiko Terazono, FT commodities correspondent, Ben Riensche, owner and manager, Blue Diamond Farming Company and Geoffrey von Maltzahn, co-founder and chief innovation officer, Indigo Ag.





Read more from Emiko on agricultural food and technology at FT.com:

https://www.ft.com/content/ee6fb294-edc3-11e8-8180-9cf212677a57 (paywall)

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.