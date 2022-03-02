In a Multiple Teams event, most N/S pairs ended in 3NT. Some failed; some succeeded due to poor defending, but can you find the logical and correct way to play the hand?

Bidding

Dealer: East

N/S Game

North East South West — 3D NB NB Dbl NB 3NT

West led 9♦. When, in no-trumps, extra tricks are required from two suits, the order in which you attack each suit is decisive. Declarer has four top tricks, and he will need tricks from both black suits to succeed. With only one remaining stopper in diamonds, he risks losing the lead twice. At least East will not hold both A♣ and K♠ on top of his king-jack high pre-empt, and declarer knows that West started with only two diamonds. So, what does declarer do at trick 2, and why?

If South plays on clubs, West should rise with A♣ and continue with 3♦. This breaks open the diamonds and East can win subsequently with K♠. In the event, several West players lazily played low and allowed declarer to win. Having done so, a couple of declarers then switched to attacking spades, and brought home nine tricks.

The correct line, however, is for declarer first to take the spade finesse. What can East do? If he wins and returns a diamond, the suit is cleared but East is entry-less; West has no diamonds. If East ducks the finesse, declarer has made an extra trick there, and can now return to clubs, pushing out A♣, and claiming nine tricks whatever West leads next.