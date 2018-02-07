The European Commission warned financial market volatility poses a threat to the eurozone’s booming economy, as it unveiled new forecasts showing that the currency bloc is growing at its fastest pace for a decade.

The Commission estimates the eurozone grew by 2.4 per cent in 2017, exceeding expectations by 0.2 percentage points. Brussels also revised upwards its growth predictions for 2018 and 2019 compared to its previous set of forecasts in November, saying it now expects the bloc to grow by 2.3 per cent this year, and 2 per cent in 2019, with Germany, France and Spain all putting in strong performances.

But Brussels also cautioned in the 44-page forecast that downside risks to the positive data “have also become more pronounced.”

The forecast, prepared ahead of big global stock market swings this week, warns of the potential for “a sharp correction in financial markets.”

Asset prices “may be vulnerable to a re-assessment of fundamentals and risks” that “could expose fragilities related to the debt overhang in a number of Member States,” the Commission’s economists said. Brussels also warned that “US stocks seem pricey” while “European stock markets, by contrast, appear more moderately valued”.

Euro area growth could be checked by supply side constraints such as shortages of skilled labour hitting the economy earlier than expected, the Commission said. Brexit and geopolitical tensions over North Korea are other sources of uncertainty.

The Commission’s economists noted the gradually diverging paths being taken by the European Central Bank — which is still providing an “ample degree” of stimulus to the eurozone, including through €30bn of asset purchases a month — and the US Federal Reserve which has begun to steadily raise interest rates.

The report warned that, although both central banks have assured investors that shifts in policy would be “prudent” and “gradual”, helping support asset prices, current buoyant US stock valuations could be vulnerable because of an ageing world population and lower long-term economic growth than in the past.

It predicted that core inflation would “remain subdued” in the euro area over the period to 2019, as “labour market slack recedes only slowly and wage pressures remain contained.”