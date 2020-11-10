The mayor of the largest US city said on Tuesday he was concerned about elevated levels of new cases and hospital admissions.

Bill de Blasio said 92 patients were admitted on Monday, a level he described as “higher than many days in the last few weeks”.

The city's positive test rate for the coronavirus was 2.88 per cent, the highest daily number since at least early August.

“This indicator is telling us, be concerned,” he said.

Mr de Blasio added that the seven-day rolling average of new cases has reached 795, the highest since May.

“This is a warning sign if ever I've seen one that we have some work to do quickly to make sure the city stays safe and we do not have that second wave,” he said.