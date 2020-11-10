Total Covid-19 casesView charts and maps
Confirmed50,792,239
Deaths1,254,830
NYC mayor alarmed over rise in new cases
The mayor of the largest US city said on Tuesday he was concerned about elevated levels of new cases and hospital admissions.
Bill de Blasio said 92 patients were admitted on Monday, a level he described as “higher than many days in the last few weeks”.
The city's positive test rate for the coronavirus was 2.88 per cent, the highest daily number since at least early August.
“This indicator is telling us, be concerned,” he said.
Mr de Blasio added that the seven-day rolling average of new cases has reached 795, the highest since May.
“This is a warning sign if ever I've seen one that we have some work to do quickly to make sure the city stays safe and we do not have that second wave,” he said.
Sudan health minister tests positive
Sudan’s health minister has tested positive for coronavirus, Saudi Arabian media reported on Tuesday.
Usama Ahmed Abdulrahim is undergoing treatment along with two other senior health ministry officials, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Dr Abdulrahim is in good health and would self-quarantine, the agency quoted the ministry as saying.
The North African nation of 42m people has recorded more than 14,000 coronavirus cases, of which 1,116 have been fatal.
Singapore requires test result from high-risk countries
Singapore on Tuesday announced revised entry and exit requirements from November 17.
Non-citizens and non-permanent residents who have recent travel history to India, Indonesia or the Philippines would have to present a negative Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction test result to enter or transfer through Singapore.
Singapore described the three Asian nations as high-risk countries.
All inbound travellers except citizens and permanent residents would need to take a PCR test within 72 hours before departure.
These travellers will still be required to serve quarantine upon arrival in Singapore and be tested at the end.
Carnival to sell up to $1.5bn in stock
Alice Hancock in London
Carnival, the world’s largest cruise operator, filed to sell up to $1.5bn worth of shares after its stock rallied 33 per cent on Monday following news of progress on a Covid-19 vaccine.
The company, which has raised more than $10bn since the pandemic started, said it would use any funds raised for “general corporate purposes” and that the timing of the share sales would depend on a “variety of factors”.
Since Monday’s bounce, which lifted the company's share price more than 110 per cent compared with its lowest point in April, the value of its shares have fallen back by about 11 per cent, pricing in investor fears of dilution.
Cruise companies had high hopes of resuming sailings towards the end of the summer after European governments permitted some limited itineraries to begin under strict health protocols.
But they have been held back in the US — the industry’s largest market — where a ban on cruising was replaced last week by a strict “conditional sail order” that demands operators have on board laboratories for Covid-19 testing and perform a dummy run to gain certification to resume sailing.
Nebraska governor to self-quarantine
Peter Wells in New York
Nebraska governor Pete Ricketts and his wife will quarantine for a fortnight after coming into close contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus.
The move to self-quarantine comes one day after the Republican governor announced new coronavirus measures — including limits to the size of indoor gatherings, mandating 6ft of distancing in indoor settings and mask-wearing when that is not feasible — that take effect on Wednesday in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19 across the state.
Mr Ricketts — whose father founded broker TD Ameritrade and who is a part-owner of the Chicago Cubs baseball team alongside other family members — and his wife Susanne Shore will quarantine for 14 days.
The governor plans to host regular Tuesday and Thursday briefings during the period virtually.
News you might have missed …
An attempt to test almost the entire population of Slovakia for coronavirus identified 57,500 new infections, official data show. The country tested 3.6m people — two-thirds of its population — on 31 October and 1 November using rapid antigen tests, before testing a further 2m high-risk people last weekend.
Wales has cancelled all summer exams for secondary school students because of the coronavirus pandemic. Welsh education minister Kirsty Williams said it would be unfair to set A-levels, A/S levels and GCSEs because the time students have been spending in school is so varied.
Thousands of struggling UK businesses applied to banks on Tuesday for extra money from state-guaranteed “bounce back” loans as England entered the first full week of the new national lockdown. Last week, the government eased the support scheme's rules to help businesses manage their cash flow.
Brazil’s health regulator is facing a political backlash after suspending trials of a Chinese-made coronavirus vaccine following an event that scientists said was unrelated to the testing. The regulator, Anvisa, said that a CoronaVac trial of 9,000 people had been halted due to an “adverse event” on October 29.
Norwegian Air Shuttle has long been defined by its lofty ambitions to disrupt the global aviation industry but the pandemic has left the pioneering carrier focused on survival. Co-founded by former fighter pilot Bjorn Kjos in 1992, the airline this week acknowledged that bankruptcy was a possibility.
Simon Property Group, America’s biggest mall owner, and Brookfield Asset Management have been given the green light to buy US department store chain JCPenney for $1.75bn, in a deal expected to save about 60,000 jobs. JCPenney was among the biggest casualties of the pandemic in the US retail sector.
Spotify has agreed to buy podcasting company Megaphone for about $235m, the music streaming group’s latest move in its quest to become the leader of all things audio and as locked-down and homebound listeners embrace podcasts during the coronavirus pandemic.
US banks stand to reap a windfall from an early vaccine for Covid-19 after positive trial data from Pfizer and BioNTech sharply widened the gap between long and short-term bond yields. Stephen Scherr, Goldman Sachs’ chief financial officer, said the vaccine news “will be good for banks”.
