Print this page

The scientific study of different forms of the human race has a bad history, culminating in the atrocities of Nazi Germany. But despite its discredited record, race science is enjoying something of a revival. Writer Angela Saini discusses her new book: Superior: The Return of Race Sciencewith Fred Studemann and Clive Cookson.


Contributors: Josh Noble, weekend news editor, Fred Studemann, FT books editor, writer Angela Saini and Clive Coookson, FT science editor. Producer: Fiona Symon

Get alerts on News in Focus when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2019. All rights reserved.

Comments have not been enabled for this podcast.

Follow the topics in this podcast