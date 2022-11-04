This week we meet Swedish film director Ruben Östlund. His new movie Triangle of Sadness won the Cannes Film Festival’s top prize, the Palm D’Or, and is one of the most talked-about releases of the year. It seems like an ‘eat the rich’ story, but Ruben disagrees. He says it’s a critique not just of the wealthy, but of all of us. Then, we take a tour of first-class airplane food. After losing nearly $200 billion during the pandemic, airlines are pouring money into high-end meals. Journalist Kitty Drake did a taste test, and came away with bigger questions around what we look for from luxury.

– Triangle of Sadness is out now in all US and UK theatres

– The FT’s review of Triangle of Sadness: https://on.ft.com/3FHKlkw

– Arts editor Jan Dalley wrote about rich-bashing, featuring Triangle of Sadness: https://on.ft.com/3fyXTUK

– Kitty’s article on plane food: ‘The airline industry is in trouble. Is bottomless caviar the

answer?’ https://on.ft.com/3DCkc3M

– Kitty is on Twitter @kitty__drake.

