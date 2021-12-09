Episode 41
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest Top Stories Today news every morning.
Headlines include Evergrande Real Estate Group, KPMG LLP, Bitcoin and SenseTime
This edition features these stories from ft.com
Evergrande rated ‘restricted default’ by Fitch after missed payment
Big Four post strongest performance since Enron as advisory business booms
Bitcoin mining nears record pace as industry shrugs off China clampdown
US to blacklist Chinese AI company SenseTime over Xinjiang ahead of IPO
We’d love to hear what you think of this new format. Complete a short survey, or get in touch with us at topstoriestoday@ft.com
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
Transcripts are not currently available for all podcasts, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on Top Stories Today when a new story is published