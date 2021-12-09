This edition features these stories from ft.com

Evergrande rated ‘restricted default’ by Fitch after missed payment

Big Four post strongest performance since Enron as advisory business booms

Bitcoin mining nears record pace as industry shrugs off China clampdown

US to blacklist Chinese AI company SenseTime over Xinjiang ahead of IPO

We’d love to hear what you think of this new format. Complete a short survey, or get in touch with us at topstoriestoday@ft.com

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.