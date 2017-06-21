Anatomy of a comeback: the EU’s resurgence in charts  

Over the past 12 months, the outlook for the EU has brightened in dramatic fashion.

A year ago, after the UK’s June 2016 vote to leave the bloc, economists were cutting their forecasts for EU growth. Campaigners for Brexit proclaimed that if the UK had stuck with the bloc it would have been “shackled to a corpse”.

But 2017 has been very different, marked by the recovery in the eurozone, which in the first quarter grew twice as fast as the US.

Consensus eurozone growth forecasts for this year are now 0.6 per cent higher than in August last year and higher than those for the UK.



“It seems likely that we’ll see many forecasters’ expectations for 2017 growth revised higher,” says Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit. A year ago he was stressing “near-term downside risks for an already-lacklustre eurozone economy”.

Support for the EU has grown in line with the growth figures — and rising optimism can be discerned not just in opinion polls, but in stronger labour markets and rising imports.

The trend is a regional one, in contrast with recent years when the healthy state of the German economy contrasted with the doldrums endured by other eurozone members. “Growth across the economies is becoming more broad-based,” wrote FocusEconomics in a note. All 28 EU economies grew last year — the first time that was the case since the financial crisis.

Stronger growth means that the EU market — to which the UK currently sends about half of its exports — is expanding, as is trade within the bloc. Intra-EU imports in the first four months of 2017 increased at an annual double-digit rate in eight EU countries, and grew by more than 5 per cent in all EU countries except for the UK and Finland.

The eurozone’s improved performance is also leaving its mark in some of the countries that were worst hit by the financial crisis, notably in southern Europe.

Some four years ago both Spain and Greece suffered extraordinary levels of unemployment, which left over one quarter of the population without a job — and youth unemployment was over 50 per cent. But the proportion of those without work in both countries has been steadily shrinking since.

The improvement in the performance of central and eastern Europe has been even more marked.

Concerns about immigration from the EU — particularly from former communist states — played a big role in securing the vote to leave the bloc in last year’s British referendum.

At present, most work permit applicants to the UK come from Romania and Poland, followed by Italy, Spain and Bulgaria.

But if the UK had not embarked on Brexit, the levels might have fallen in any case. The income gap between the UK and central and eastern Europe is narrowing, making their domestic labour markets more attractive than before.

Romania was the fastest growing EU country for the first quarter of this year. All 11 former communist bloc EU members grew faster than the EU average during that time, easily outstripping the UK.

While, the overall gap between the economies of old and new EU member states remains considerable, it is converging over the longer term.

Levels of GDP per capita in Estonia, Latvia, Poland and Slovakia, for example, were around half the EU average in 2004, but they are now much closer to the mean, at between 70 and 80 per cent.

Wages in central and eastern Europe are also becoming more attractive as a result of economic growth and tighter labour markets. In the first quarter of 2017, wages grew at an annual rate of over 4 per cent in most eastern European countries and by a record 17 per cent in Romania compared with only 1.6 per cent in the EU as a whole and 1.4 per cent in the UK.