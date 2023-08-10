This is an audio transcript of the Unhedged podcast episode: ‘Icahn has problems?’

Ethan Wu

Carl Icahn — Wall Street legend, corporate raider, [MUSIC PLAYING] one of the most respected men and most feared men on Wall Street. He’s running into some trouble recently. His investment company, Icahn Enterprises, the stock is down more than 50 per cent this year after Icahn took an ill-advised bet against the US stock market. Today on the show, is Icahn gonna be OK? This is Unhedged, the markets and finance show from the Financial Times and Pushkin. I am reporter Ethan Wu, joined today in the New York studio by two guests — Robert Armstrong, US financial commentator.

Robert Armstrong

Yo.

Ethan Wu

(Laughter) And Ortenca Aliaj, deputy corporate finance editor. Is that the right—?

Ortenca Aliaj

That is right.

Ethan Wu

Yes, OK.

Ortenca Aliaj

Yeah, sorry, I have the longest title at the FT. (Laughter)

Ethan Wu

(Laughter) I’ll call you like Wall Street Old-Guy Whisperer. How about that? (Laughter)

Ortenca Aliaj

Oh, yeah. Or like also one of the most feared people on Wall Street. (Laughter)

Ethan Wu

Yeah, yeah, yeah.

Robert Armstrong

Another one. Yeah, yeah.

Ethan Wu

Oh no. No. That is good. That’s good. Good. That’s good. (Ortenca laughs)

Ortenca Aliaj

Aye. (Laughter)

Ethan Wu

(Laughter) We are here to discuss a little bit of Wall Street history that’s not gone away. Carl Icahn’s still in the news, but for listeners who, you know, maybe don’t know the back story, Rob, you know, you’ve been around the block back in the old corporate raiding days. (Ortenca laughs) Tell us who this guy is.

Robert Armstrong

Carl Icahn, age is 87. So he’s been around Wall Street a long time. And we were actually in the same class. So . . .

Ortenca Aliaj

At Princeton?

Robert Armstrong

(Laughs) At Princeton. That is not true. Carl Icahn is an activist investor, sort of the OG activist investor on Wall Street, famous for taking big stakes in companies including Transworld Airlines, more recently, Netflix. In between, Herbalife. Who else, Ortenca?

Ortenca Aliaj

Apple. Yes.

Robert Armstrong

He took, and so he buys these things, he makes a lot of noise and harasses them to do what he wants them to do. And then when they do it and their stock price goes up, if all goes well, he sells the company and he’s been doing this since the eighties. He is at least in part the model for Gordon Gekko of Wall Street.

Ethan Wu

Greed is good.

Robert Armstrong

Greed is good.

Ortenca Aliaj

Amen.

Robert Armstrong

He is said to love the line, “On Wall Street if you want a friend, get a dog”. (Ethan and Ortenca laugh) Although I will say he has a very strong reputation among journalists for picking up the phone when you call him.

Ortenca Aliaj

Yes.

Robert Armstrong

And we want to encourage this among all sources.

Ortenca Aliaj

Yes.

Ethan Wu

And someone who has been on the phone with him recently, Ortenca, you talked to him recently about his big hedge gone wrong against the US stock market.

Ortenca Aliaj

So that was it was actually my colleague Antoine. I was helping him run the data after the short seller report came out. But I just wanna add to what Rob said on Icahn’s history. So when things go bad for Icahn, no one feels sorry for him, right, because he’s sort of known for taking these big stakes in companies and then forcing them to fire people, cut costs. So when we were writing the news that things weren’t looking too good, there was a lot of comments on the FT website saying, let me just pull out my small violin. (Ethan laughs) So no one is, there’s a lot of schadenfreude.

Ethan Wu

We said, feared and respected, but not loved.

Ortenca Aliaj

Yeah.

Ethan Wu

He famously got into a live on-air screaming match with Pershing Square’s Bill Ackman on CNBC and everyone just watched the fireworks. It was fun. But, you know, you can’t really say that this guy’s got a lot of friends.

Robert Armstrong

Let’s get down to his problems, though. He’s got two problems. He’s got a bad short bet.

Ethan Wu

Yeah.

Robert Armstrong

And he’s got this allegation that his holding company is economically unsustainable.

Ethan Wu

Yeah.

Robert Armstrong

Where do we want to start?

Ethan Wu

We should start with the short bet, because I think in many ways, this is the precursor to . . .

Ortenca Aliaj

Yes.

Ethan Wu

. . . some of the problems he’s having now with Icahn Enterprises and Ortenca, you’ve done some very close reporting on this. About five years ago, roughly, Icahn takes out this huge bet against the US stock market. You know, he’s one of these classic guys in investing who thinks the sky is about to fall. The gains we have seen in the stock market, they’re just not sustainable. And he wants to protect himself on the downside. But, you know, as we now know, stocks, you know, they mostly go up. And so Ortenca, you’ve done a lot of reporting on this. This bet, this protection, this hedge against stocks falling, it doesn’t go so well for him, does it?

Ortenca Aliaj

No, to say the least. No, it doesn’t go well. So he basically ends up losing about $9bn over six years.

Ethan Wu

Hooo! $9bn.

Ortenca Aliaj

Yeah. Wouldn’t want it to be me.

Ethan Wu

Well, that would mean you’d have $9bn to lose.

Ortenca Aliaj

Exactly. (Laughter) Which I don’t. But so he, like you said, he basically decides that the bottom’s gonna fall out from the market, right? And what we’ve learned over the past few years is that no matter what seems to happen, stocks just don’t seem. Yes! (Ethan laughs) Stocks just keep going up. And, you know, Icahn’s learned that the hard way. And to his credit, when my colleague Antoine, who worked on the story with me, called him, he sort of said, yeah, I effed up. I shouldn’t have had this sort of aggressive bet against the market. I went against my own rules, the sort of the things that I say, and I haven’t adhered to my own advice. So he’s accepted that this was a big mistake and it was a big mistake in another way in that it drew Hindenburg, the short seller, to that.

Ethan Wu

Let’s talk about Hindenburg, because there’s such an interesting part of the story. They’re this short seller led by Nathan Anderson. He’s kind of this, you know, Wall Street gadfly. He likes to you know, he likes to poke people who have gotten their head a little bit too far above the parapet and who are doing things that might not be so kosher. He’s taken big short positions on, you know, Nikola, the EV company that turned out was rolling their cars downhill. And Adani, like the huge conglomerate in India. But Icahn is another target of these short sellers. Rob, maybe you could talk just a little bit about the role of short sellers like Hindenburg, what they’re supposed to do and what they’ve done in this case.

Robert Armstrong

Well, the reason that it is a good thing that short sellers like Hindenburg exist is there is tremendous incentives in the economics of Wall Street for everybody to say good things about companies and stocks and bonds and whatever, and the existence of a Hindenburg that makes its money by betting against stocks gives somebody an incentive to tell the other side of the story. And just like the cheerleaders, sometimes they can go overboard, sometimes they’re right, sometimes they’re wrong. But it sort of evens the playing field between the rah-rah and the boo. And in the case of Icahn, this gives me an excuse to use a phrase which I’ve long wanted to use, which is hoisted by his own petard. (Ethan and Ortenca laugh) And . . .

Ethan Wu

Now, Rob, we’ve got to be careful. Last time you used a fancy word, smorgasbord, on the show we got an email about it.

Robert Armstrong

I got an email about it because I said “shmor-gash-borg”.

Ethan Wu

With a g?

Robert Armstrong

That I don’t know what letter that word ends. (Ethan and Ortenca laugh)

Ethan Wu

All apologies to our Swedish listeners. (Ortenca laughs)

Robert Armstrong

In any case, I don’t even know if I’m saying petard right. (All laugh) In any case, here is this guy Icahn who makes his money being a Wall Street gadfly, and he does it for a long time until along comes another Wall Street gadfly.

Ethan Wu

Yes.

Robert Armstrong

To do an Icahn-like move on an Icahn.

Ortenca Aliaj

Yeah.

Ethan Wu

What did Hindenburg say about Icahn Enterprises?

Ortenca Aliaj

Well, Hindenburg’s main point is that the company’s assets are overvalued, right? So a lot of these closed-end funds that are started by hedge fund managers like Carl Icahn, so you have, for example, Daniel Loeb, another activist investor, Bill Ackman, a former nemesis of Icahn’s. They trade at what we call below net asset value, whereas Icahn’s fund trades significantly above net asset value.

Ethan Wu

And just to break that down, so the fund has some amount of stuff.

Ortenca Aliaj

Yes.

Ethan Wu

And so where does the stock trade relative to that stuff? Does it trade at a value higher than the stuff or less than the stuff?

Ortenca Aliaj

Much higher.

Ethan Wu

Yeah. So in Icahn’s case, it trades vastly higher.

Ortenca Aliaj

Right.

Ethan Wu

In Ackman’s case and in Loeb’s case, you know, Icahn’s main competitors, the stock trades below the value of the stuff. So that makes Icahn’s—.

Robert Armstrong

You’re getting this stuff at a discount.

Ortenca Aliaj and Ethan Wu

Exactly.

Robert Armstrong

In Icahn’s case you’re paying a premium.

Ortenca Aliaj

A premium.

Robert Armstrong

For the stuff.

Ortenca Aliaj

Yeah, exactly. So Nathan Anderson, who runs Hindenburg, says hang on a minute, you know, why is everyone paying so much for this stock? And the reason everyone is paying so much for the stock is because the stock has an amazing dividend, right? Every year, if you’re a stockholder, you get $8, which doesn’t sound like a lot but according to Hindenburg, it is the largest dividend for a large-cap US company. So investors have these two incentives to invest in the Icahn Enterprises vehicle, right? One of them is you’re investing alongside Carl Icahn, this legendary investor who, you know, is one of the most famous names on Wall Street. And the other is that you’re getting this great dividend. But then the problem is, how do you fund this dividend, especially when you’ve had a sustained period of losses?

Ethan Wu

Yeah. So then we get into how did Icahn fund the massive dividends that he was paying his retail investors? And here you gotta get a little bit wonky. But it’s strange. You know, one of our colleagues, Bryce Elder in the FT, described it as something of a perpetual motion machine powered by share issuance. And Rob, maybe we should just break that down for the listener. What is this kind of strange, Byzantine structure that he constructed?

Robert Armstrong

Well, I don’t know how “by-zanteen”. I think that’s “beehzantine”.

Ethan Wu

“Beehzantine”. Oh. (Ortenca laughs) This is the Mispronouncing podcast, right? (Ethan and Ortenca laugh)

Robert Armstrong

It’s not that Byzantine. I think it’s simple. If you don’t have money to pay the dividend to the investors from the operations of your business, you need to raise it some other way. And how they’re doing it is they’re issuing more shares.

Ortenca Aliaj

Yes, because their share price is really high.

Robert Armstrong

Yeah, exactly. It all kind of goes in a circle. You have a high share price because of the high dividend. You can’t afford to pay the dividend. So you issue more shares that high share price, or at least until recently, high share price. And then you have money to fund the dividend with. All of this is made possible by the fact that something like 85 per cent of the shares are owned EMD this is the tricky bit.

Ethan Wu

Right.

Robert Armstrong

Are owned by Carl Icahn and associates. And they don’t take the dividend in cash. They take it in more shares.

Ortenca Aliaj

Yes.

Robert Armstrong

So actually, two things are happening. They’re issuing more shares. The investors from the outside who buy those shares pay in cash that is then used to pay them cash out in a weird little circle. And because Icahn is taking his dividend in shares, the share count is constantly expanding, even more than by just the share issuance.

Ethan Wu

Yes. And it’s this cycle that Hindenburg described as Ponzi-like, which you can call fair or unfair. But there’s a strange circularity, too, to the way that these dividends are funded. And whether you call it Ponzi-like or not, there are legitimate questions about the sustainability of the dividend, because that’s the kind of plank on which this all rests, right? If the dividend doesn’t stay as high as it is, who’s buying the stock, right? If no one’s buying the stock, then the whole cycle doesn’t work anymore.

Ortenca Aliaj

Totally, yeah.

Ethan Wu

And just last week, Icahn Enterprises cut its dividend in half, which was huge news.

Robert Armstrong

Eight bucks to four bucks.

Ortenca Aliaj

Yes. Which is still big. You know, that’s still a good dividend. So to be clear, companies do this all the time, right? Your share price goes up. You would just issue new stock, right? That’s not a malfeasance. It’s not a bad thing that he’s doing. The problem is that the underlying assets of this company aren’t performing great.

Ethan Wu

Right.

Ortenca Aliaj

So there’s a little bit of a disconnect there between the reason that everyone is buying into it and the sort of underlying fundamentals of the business. And I think that’s what Hindenburg is sort of relating to. It’s saying, well, actually all of the assets or not all of the assets, but, you know, a lot of the assets are in this company. Are they actually performing well? And also, there’s just a ton of assets that kind of are melded together, right?

Robert Armstrong

Yeah. The financial statements of this company are quite difficult to read.

Ethan Wu

Byzantine. (Ortenca laughs)

Robert Armstrong

It’s, I’m gonna let that pass. (Ethan laughs) You know, there’s two things here, right? There are assets the company owns, businesses that Icahn owns just like, outright.

Ortenca Aliaj

Mm-hmm.

Robert Armstrong

There are some real estate holdings. There is a meat packaging company. There is a recently bankrupt auto parts company. There is a country club?

Ortenca Aliaj

There’s a country club that’s been now taken over by the members. And there’s some sort of pending lawsuit there. So that’s just a lot of weird . . .

Robert Armstrong

And then there is Carl Icahn’s adventures on Wall Street, his long or short bets against various companies. Reading the financial statements, it’s not always easy to parse out over time which bit of money is coming from where. But it is clear from the financial statements over the last five years that there is more money going out of the business as dividends than there is coming into it from the operations and the Wall Street bets.

Ortenca Aliaj

Right.

Robert Armstrong

And that is a difficult issue for any company.

Ethan Wu

Yeah. What has Icahn said about all of this?

Ortenca Aliaj

He hasn’t really addressed the claims sort of one by one directly. He has said that it’s a self-serving report, which, yeah, no brainer. I mean, yeah, it’s a self-serving report, right? Because the Hindenburg discloses at the end of it that they’re shorting the company. Also, Icahn himself does his self-serving reports. (Laughs) They’re sort of . . .

Robert Armstrong

Indeed.

Ortenca Aliaj

Both, two sides of the same coin. And he has said, well, look at our performance, which is fair.

Robert Armstrong

Yeah. He said, if you bought our units in 2000, I think it was 2000, he said, (inaudible) until today you’ve beat the S&P.

Ortenca Aliaj

Yeah.

Robert Armstrong

I mean, if I was Icahn or his PR man and I had to defend him, I would make the case like this. And they have sort of said things broadly like this in talking to investors. It’s a very lumpy business. Icahn takes huge bets. Sometimes they pay off huge, but it’s very lumpy over time. So you might argue on behalf of Icahn, we’re just going through a bit of a dry patch here. And one of these bets we have going on one of these companies is gonna come in. Big money’s gonna roll into the balance sheet and everything is gonna balance again.

Ortenca Aliaj

Well, also, the dividend adds a little bit of consistency, right?

Robert Armstrong

Yes.

Ortenca Aliaj

Because if you were just investing in a hedge fund, you would see those returns go up and down whereas investors are getting this.

Ethan Wu

Yeah.

Ortenca Aliaj

At the time, 15 per cent yield annually. And so they get a consistent return despite whatever is happening underneath, whether it’s good or not.

Robert Armstrong

But just to close the loop.

Ortenca Aliaj

For want of a better expression. (Everyone laughs)

Robert Armstrong

And I think I pronounced that right. Just to close the loop, you know, why does Icahn have publicly traded shares at all? Why does it make sense for a corporate raider to have a holding company with publicly traded shares? It is because he needs a currency to borrow against to make those big bets on certain companies. That is why he needs the stock price to be high, because that is a financing mechanism for his Wall Street adventures. But one thing that financing mechanism has financed is this terrible bet against the stock market that cost him $9bn.

Ethan Wu

Yeah. So what do we think happens next, right? Icahn’s in a bit of a hole. Share price is down. The dividend’s been cut. He’s nursing these losses from the past couple of years. I mean, do we think he’s gonna be able to dig himself out of this position?

Ortenca Aliaj

Look, I think the question everyone is asking — and I’m not saying he is — but the question everyone is asking is, is Icahn broke? He says, actually, I’ve got a few billion elsewhere.

Ethan Wu

You just can’t see it.

Ortenca Aliaj

(Laughter) Yeah.

Ethan Wu

He needs a win. He needs a win.

Ortenca Aliaj

He needs a win.

Ethan Wu

Yeah.

Ortenca Aliaj

He needs he needs a banger, as we would say in England. Yeah.

Ethan Wu

I’ve only got one last question to wrap up this episode. Rob, what is a petard, anyway? (Ortenca laughs)

Robert Armstrong

How I picture a petard is some kind of medieval weapon that’s sort of like a spear or a halberd or a pike, and that somehow you’re hoisted on it in some kind of jousting accident.

How’s that? How did I do? Do you know what a petard is?

Ethan Wu

I have no idea.

Ortenca Aliaj

I haven’t.

Robert Armstrong

OK.

Ethan Wu

I don’t know what a smorgasbord is. We don’t know any of this stuff. Listeners, you should write in and tell us, what is a petard? I refuse to Google it. I just refuse. (Rob laughs) We’ll be back in a moment with Long/Short. Welcome back. This is Long/Short, that part of the show where we go long a thing we love, short a thing we hate. Listeners, I capitulated in the two minutes we were on break and I did Google petard. It’s a bomb! Hoisted by your own petard, it means you get blown away by . . .

Robert Armstrong

Yes.

Ethan Wu

An explosive. Who would’ve thought? Not a halberd, not a pike.

Ortenca Aliaj

Not a fun way to die. (Ethan laughs)

Robert Armstrong

No.

Ethan Wu

All right. Ortenca, d’you have a thing that you love or that you hate?

Ortenca Aliaj

I wouldn’t say I hate them, but I am short investment bankers.

Robert Armstrong

Oh, snap.

Ethan Wu

Uh-oh. (Ortenca laughs) Uh-oh. (Ethan laughs)

Robert Armstrong

Don’t you have to talk to people, these people on the phone all the time? Are they gonna hear this? (Overlapping talk)

Ethan Wu

Bridges burned live on the Unhedged podcast.

Robert Armstrong

Are they gonna hear this and not answer your calls?

Ortenca Aliaj

Did we mention my name at the beginning of the podcast? (Rob laughs)

Ethan Wu

We’ll scramble it, don’t worry.

Robert Armstrong

Why are you short the investment banker?

Ortenca Aliaj

I think from, people that I speak to, the new thing is the hotshot lawyer, right? The investment banker has been left behind. Dealmaking is in the doldrums. No one needs them anymore, apparently. And now the new cool thing to be is a corporate lawyer.

Ethan Wu

OK.

Ortenca Aliaj

Who would’ve thought.

Robert Armstrong

I can hear a shudder passing through East Hampton as you say those words. (Ortenca laughs)

Ethan Wu

I like this pair trade, long corporate lawyer, short investment banker. That’s a good one. Rob, do you have a long or a short?

Robert Armstrong

I am long Thankgod Opemipo Matthew Yeye. He is one of four Nigerians who were in a desperate situation in their home country and in a bid for a better life a couple of weeks ago, they climbed on to the rudder of a huge cargo ship, not even knowing where it was going.

Ethan Wu

No kidding.

Robert Armstrong

And two weeks later, after running out of food and water a week into the trip, they arrived in Brazil. And let me just say, any man or woman who’s willing to roll the dice like that in a bid for a better life, I am long all day.

Ethan Wu

Yes, sir. (Laughter) That’s an amazing story. And finally, some uplifting news on this often depressing podcast. (Rob laughs) All right. Thanks, Rob and Ortenca, for being here. Listeners, we’ll be back in your feed on Tuesday with another episode of Unhedged. Catch you then.

Special thanks to Laura Clarke, Alastair Mackie and JessTruglia.

